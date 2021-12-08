Worldwide Health Insurance Industry to 2026 - Featuring AIA Group, Aviva and Prudential Among Others

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health Insurance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global health insurance market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Health insurance protects an insured individual against financial losses arising due to a medical emergency. It covers medical treatment expenditures, such as ambulance charges, doctor consultation fees, and hospitalization, medicines and daycare procedures costs.

The payout is generally either made on actual expenses incurred in the hospital using original medical bills or diagnosis of diseases without submitting bills. Health insurance also provides easy access to medical treatment with a cashless facility at network hospitals of the insurer. Nowadays, various health insurance companies are offering coverage for domiciliary treatment, wherein medical supervision is provided at home for specific diseases.



The increasing costs of healthcare services, in confluence with the growing prevalence of diabetes, cancer, stroke and kidney failure, represent one of the key factors escalating the demand for health insurance worldwide. Moreover, governing agencies of several countries are making it necessary for employers to provide health insurance to their employees. These agencies are also enforcing laws that mandate international health insurance for tourists. Apart from this, the rising geriatric population is promoting the adoption of government health insurance programs or schemes offered at low premium rates.

Furthermore, growing health awareness and improving healthcare infrastructure are other factors bolstering the market growth. Besides this, various companies are providing cover for medical expenses incurred during the treatment of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). They are also focusing on digitizing claim processing and policy management, which is anticipated to influence the market positively in the coming years. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global health insurance market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global health insurance market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, provider, type, plan type, demographics and provider type.



Breakup by Provider:

Private Providers

Public Providers

Breakup by Type:

Life-Time Coverage

Term Insurance

Breakup by Plan Type:

Medical Insurance

Critical Illness Insurance

Family Floater Health Insurance

Others

Breakup by Demographics:

Minor

Adults

Senior Citizen

Breakup by Provider Type:

Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)

Point of Service (POS)

Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs)

Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Aetna Inc. (CVS Health Corporation), AIA Group Limited, Allianz SE, Aviva Plc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Cigna Corporation, International Medical Group Inc. (Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.), Prudential Plc, United Health Group Inc. and Zurich Insurance Group AG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global health insurance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global health insurance market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the provider?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the plan type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the demographics?

What is the breakup of the market based on the provider type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global health insurance market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Health Insurance Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Provider Type

6.1 Private Providers

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Public Providers

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Type

7.1 Life-Time Coverage

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Term Insurance

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Plan Type

8.1 Medical Insurance

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Critical Illness Insurance

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Family Floater Health Insurance

8.3.1 Market Trends



9 Market Breakup by Demographics

9.1 Minor

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Adults

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Senior Citizen

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Provider Type

10.1 Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs)

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Point of Service (POS)

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs)

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 Aetna Inc. (CVS Health Corporation)

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 AIA Group Limited

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 Allianz SE

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Aviva Plc

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 Financials

16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Cigna Corporation

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 International Medical Group Inc. (Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.)

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8 Prudential Plc

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 United Health Group Inc.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 Financials

16.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 Zurich Insurance Group AG

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.10.3 Financials

16.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/24q2l4