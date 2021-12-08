The ITSM Market is expected to grow by $ 664.50 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 15.13% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "ITSM Market in Latin America 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189148/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the ITSM market in Latin America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by effective enterprise IT service incident and problem management and enhanced customer and user experience by minimizing the impact of service disruptions. In addition, effective enterprise IT service incident and problem management is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ITSM market in Latin America analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The ITSM market in Latin America is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• IT and telecom

• Public sector

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Argentina

• Colombia

• Rest of Latin America



This study identifies effective organizational change managementas one of the prime reasons driving the ITSM market in Latin America growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ITSM market in Latin America covers the following areas:

• ITSM market sizing

• ITSM market forecast

• ITSM market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ITSM market vendors in Latin America that include BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Ivanti Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and ServiceNow Inc. Also, the ITSM market in Latin America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

