SSH SELLS UNIVERSAL SSH KEY MANAGER® ZERO TRUST EDITION TO A MAJOR GLOBAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTION

One of the largest retail and investment banks in the EMEA region has selected SSH to deliver Universal SSH Key Manager® (UKM) Zero Trust Edition, a cost-efficient, centralised SSH key management solution. The order comprises software licenses, maintenance and support services. The license value is approximately EUR 1.2 million which will be recognised as revenue in Q4 2021. Related services will contribute to SSH’s future recurring revenues and the expected total contract value is more than EUR 1.5 million for the first twelve months.



UKM Zero Trust Edition reduces complexity and operational costs in digital key management by reducing the number of keys needed in server environments and by automating key rotation for enhanced security. Its role-based access control (RBAC), multi-factor authentication (MFA) and full audit trail strengthen customers’ overall security posture. UKM Zero Trust Edition is based on SSH’s proprietary PrivX® Zero Trust technology.

“Leading financial institutions, retailers, and other Fortune 500 companies rely on UKM to keep their SSH key inventories safe, ensure business continuity, achieve regulatory compliance, reduce their cybersecurity exposure, and improve their operational efficiency,” said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.

“UKM Zero Trust Edition is our next step in delivering future-proof SSH key management. This demanding customer has recognised many benefits of using UKM Zero Trust Edition for SSH key management in a large-scale environment. I am proud of our team for winning this customer’s trust, and we look forward to working together on their journey towards a sustainable cybersecurity defense using digital keys and efficient passwordless management based on our Zero Trust technology,” Dr. Tunkelo concluded.

