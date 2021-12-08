RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-12-08
NameAKADEMISKA HUS
IsinXS2015238269
Coupon, spread0.732
Maturity2024-06-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-12-08
NameAKADEMISKA HUS
IsinXS2188806223
Coupon, spread0.758
Maturity2022-12-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-12-08
NameFABEGE AB
IsinSE0013104346
Coupon, spread0.858
Maturity2026-02-02
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln8
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-12-08
NameFABEGE AB
IsinSE0011062785
Coupon, spread1.310
Maturity2024-04-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-12-08
NameSCANIA CV AB
IsinXS2332891089
Coupon, spread0.399
Maturity2023-04-19
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln30
Volume bought, SEK mln30
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM25.10
Lowest accepted yield, DM25.10
Highest yield, DM25.10
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-12-08
NameSCANIA CV AB
IsinXS2297917028
Coupon, spread0.492
Maturity2023-11-11
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln8
Volume bought, SEK mln8
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM30.10
Lowest accepted yield, DM30.10
Highest yield, DM30.10
Accepted at lowest yield, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-12-08
NameAB INDUSTRIVARDEN
IsinSE0013883154
Coupon, spread0.095
Maturity2024-03-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-12-08
NameAB INDUSTRIVARDEN
IsinSE0012676724
Coupon, spread0.179
Maturity2023-02-20
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-12-08
NameSVENSK FASTIGHETS FIN
IsinSE0013104676
Coupon, spread0.896
Maturity2026-09-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-12-08
NameSVENSK FASTIGHETS FIN
IsinSE0013104668
Coupon, spread0.495
Maturity2023-09-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln-
Volume bought, SEK mln-
Number of bids-
Number of accepted bids-
Average yield, DM-
Lowest accepted yield, DM-
Highest yield, DM-
Accepted at lowest yield, %-