RESULT RIKSBANK PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-12-08
|Name
|AKADEMISKA HUS
|Isin
|XS2015238269
|Coupon, spread
|0.732
|Maturity
|2024-06-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-12-08
|Name
|AKADEMISKA HUS
|Isin
|XS2188806223
|Coupon, spread
|0.758
|Maturity
|2022-12-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-12-08
|Name
|FABEGE AB
|Isin
|SE0013104346
|Coupon, spread
|0.858
|Maturity
|2026-02-02
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|8
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-12-08
|Name
|FABEGE AB
|Isin
|SE0011062785
|Coupon, spread
|1.310
|Maturity
|2024-04-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-12-08
|Name
|SCANIA CV AB
|Isin
|XS2332891089
|Coupon, spread
|0.399
|Maturity
|2023-04-19
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|30
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|30
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|25.10
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|25.10
|Highest yield, DM
|25.10
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-12-08
|Name
|SCANIA CV AB
|Isin
|XS2297917028
|Coupon, spread
|0.492
|Maturity
|2023-11-11
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|8
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|8
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|30.10
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|30.10
|Highest yield, DM
|30.10
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-12-08
|Name
|AB INDUSTRIVARDEN
|Isin
|SE0013883154
|Coupon, spread
|0.095
|Maturity
|2024-03-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-12-08
|Name
|AB INDUSTRIVARDEN
|Isin
|SE0012676724
|Coupon, spread
|0.179
|Maturity
|2023-02-20
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-12-08
|Name
|SVENSK FASTIGHETS FIN
|Isin
|SE0013104676
|Coupon, spread
|0.896
|Maturity
|2026-09-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-12-08
|Name
|SVENSK FASTIGHETS FIN
|Isin
|SE0013104668
|Coupon, spread
|0.495
|Maturity
|2023-09-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|-
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|-
|Number of bids
|-
|Number of accepted bids
|-
|Average yield, DM
|-
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|-
|Highest yield, DM
|-
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|-