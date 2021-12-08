The Global Metal Recycling Market is expected to grow by 282.25 mn MT during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.99% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metal Recycling Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06189113/?utm_source=GNW

99% during the forecast period. Our report on the metal recycling market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in prices of raw materials and rise in role of metal recycling in key industries. In addition, increase in prices of raw materials is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The metal recycling market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The metal recycling market is segmented as below:

By Type

• ferrous metals

• non-ferrous metals



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising concern about impact of mining on environmentas one of the prime reasons driving the metal recycling market growth during the next few years.



• Metal recycling market sizing

• Metal recycling market forecast

• Metal recycling market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading metal recycling market vendors that include AIM Recycle, Inc., Alter Trading Inc., ArcelorMittal SA, Aurubis AG, Commercial Metals Co., Gerdau SA, Nucor Corp., Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc., Sims Metal Management Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. Also, the metal recycling market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

