The Global Diesel Rotary UPS (DRUPS) Market is expected to grow by $ 714.74 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 2.41% during the forecast period

41% during the forecast period. Our report on the diesel rotary ups (DRUPS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid growth in the construction of data centers and the benefits of DRUPS. In addition, rapid growth in the construction of data centers is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The diesel rotary ups (DRUPS) market analysis includes type and application segments and geographic landscape.



The diesel rotary ups (DRUPS) market is segmented as below:

By Type

• 1000-2000 kVA

• Above 2500 kVA

• 2000-2500 kVA

• 100-1000 kVA



By Application

• IT and Telecom

• Semiconductor

• Healthcare

• Aviation

• Defense



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies greater energy efficiencyas one of the prime reasons driving the diesel rotary ups (DRUPS) market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading diesel rotary ups (DRUPS) market vendors that include Air Water Inc., Cummins Inc., Hitachi Ltd., HITZINGER GmbH, Industrial Electric Mfg., Langley Holdings Plc, Rolls-Royce Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Thycon Pty Ltd., and Vertiv Holdings Co. Also, the diesel rotary ups (DRUPS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

