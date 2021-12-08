Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Hourglass™ Time Release THC+CBD Delivery Cream Is Now Available on Blitzdirect.com Mobile Delivery Platform

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premier California-based cannabis and hemp company, announces today that its patented, disruptive Hourglass™ time-release THC+Cannabinoid delivery cream is now available for purchase on the Blitzdirect.com (“Blitz”) mobile delivery online platform in California. Now, Grapefruit’s Los Angeles customers have the new option to have Hourglass delivered directly to their door via the Blitzdirect.com mobile delivery service.



Blitzdirect.com is a leading California licensed cannabis mobile delivery service and operates within a 30-mile radius in and around Los Angeles County. Inclusion of Hourglass on their menu, after thorough testing by industry mobile retail leader Blitzdirect.com, plainly provides additional industry peer confirmation of the effectiveness of Hourglass™ and is further proof that Hourglass time-release technology works.

Bradley Yourist, Grapefruit CEO, stated, “This new Blitzdirect.com deal will not only increase the Hourglass™ footprint but will allow Grapefruit to reach a new segment of customers, including those unable to travel to traditional retail outlets. The sick, disabled, elderly or those too busy to travel can now simply order Hourglass™ online and have it quickly delivered directly to their home or office in California.”

“Grapefruit’s patented, disruptive Hourglass topical cannabis delivery cream technology has solved the previously insurmountable problem and resultant disappointment of inefficient skin absorption of THC and other cannabinoids experienced by users of other topical delivery systems. Only Hourglass™ users can experience the positive holistic benefits and results of our highly efficient, predictable delivery of THC/cannabinoids over time following application of the Hourglass™ delivery cream to the skin,” Yourist continued. “As a result, Hourglass™ is fundamentally changing the way people ingest cannabis and other cannabinoids.* Remember, Hourglass™ is available only from Grapefruit or our authorized agents such as Blitzdirect.com. Another step forward for Grapefruit and Hourglass™ – where other topicals disappoint, Hourglass™ delivers.”

*This product is not regulated by the FDA and is not intended to cure, mitigate, treat or prevent disease.

To learn more about our Blitzdirect.com product page, please visit: https://www.blitzdirect.com/product/detail/PROD9230B0B8-B242-4C5B-A4C2-7C769DCAE638

To purchase Grapefruit’s groundbreaking CBD-only delivery relief cream (outside of Canada), please visit: https://hourglassonlinestore.com/

To learn more about Grapefruit’s new sustained-release Hourglass™ THC+Cannabinoid Topical Delivery Cream, please watch this promotional video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6cU9MJMgH1w&feature=youtu.be

and visit our website at:

https://grapefruitblvd.com/hourglass/

For investor information, please visit our website at:

https://grapefruitblvd.com/investor-relations/

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter:

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

About Grapefruit

Grapefruit’s corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit’s extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry-recognized Coachillin’ Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Road, approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit the Company’s website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement



Grapefruit cautions that any statement included in this press release that is not a description of historical facts is a forward-looking statement. Many of these forward-looking statements contain the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties inherent in Grapefruit’s business, including, without limitation: The Company may not ever obtain additional funds necessary to support its business development and growth plans; and the Company may not ever achieve the market success to reach or sustain a profitable business. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties related to economic recession or terrorist actions, competition from much larger cannabis companies, unexpected costs and delays, potential product liability claims, and many other factors. More detailed information about Grapefruit and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended Sept. 30, 2021, and its Registration Statement on Form S-1/A. Such documents may be read free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Grapefruit undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Relations Contact :

Bradley Yourist

ir@grapefruitblvd.com

18776 Blue Dream Crossing, Unit LL1 53-07

Desert Hot Springs, California 92240

(760) 205-1382

https://grapefruitblvd.com/

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com