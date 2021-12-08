Photronics Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

BROOKFIELD, Conn., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, today reported financial results for its full year and fourth quarter fiscal 2021 ended October 31, 2021.



“Photronics achieved a fourth consecutive year of record revenue, as demand for our design-driven products accelerated and we fully ramped new flat panel display capacity,” said Peter Kirlin, chief executive officer. “We made strategic investments in 2021 that have positioned us to achieve organic growth as market trends such as the increase in demand from Asia foundries and the adoption of advanced display technologies in mobile applications have driven the market higher.”

Full Year 2021 Results

Revenue of $663.8 million was a record for the fourth consecutive year, up 9% compared with 2020

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $55.4 million, or $0.89 per diluted share

Cash provided by operating activities was $150.8 million, capex was $103.5 million, share repurchases were $48.3 million, and ending cash balance was $276.7 million



Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue was $181.3 million, the third consecutive quarterly record, up 6% sequentially and 21% year-over-year

Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders was $19.8 million ($0.33 per diluted share), compared with $17.1 million ($0.28 per diluted share) for the third quarter of 2021 and $6.5 million ($0.10 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter of 2020

Full year integrated circuit (IC) revenue was $460.2 million, up 10% compared with last year; flat panel display (FPD) revenue was $203.6 million, 6% over the same quarter last year.

IC revenue in the fourth quarter was $125.4 million, up 7% sequentially and 18% compared with the fourth quarter of last year; FPD revenue was $55.8 million, up 6% over last quarter and 29% over the same period last year.

“Past investments in targeted technologies are paying off, as margin expansion is accompanying top-line growth,” added Kirlin. “We are generating gross and operating margins already at the high-end of the three-year target model we presented last year, and our strong cash flow enables us to invest in the business while we also return cash to shareholders as part of our disciplined capital allocation. With strong end market demand, solid balance sheet, broad geographic presence, and a team with a proven track record, we are excited about our future and optimistic we can deliver on our long-term target model objectives.”

First Quarter 2022 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2022, Photronics expects revenue to be between $178 million and $186 million, and net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders to be between $0.27 and $0.34 per diluted share.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks. High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2021, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company and its subsidiaries. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Photronics to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” or similar words or expressions are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to outlook, expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are also forward-looking statements. Important risks, assumptions and other important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are specified in Photronics’ Annual and Quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under headings such as “Forward-Looking Statements”, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and in other filings and furnishings made by Photronics with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the current pandemic and future recurrences and other developments with respect thereto, governmental responses to the pandemic and related matters, changes in end markets resulting therefrom, changes in investment, tax, trade, exchange and other laws and regulations, compliance with local, State and Federal laws, rules and regulations including, but not limited to, import and export controls, tariffs and penalties, fines and violations related thereto, as well as economic, competitive, legal, governmental, political, monetary and fiscal policy, and technological factors and decisions we may make in the future regarding our business, capital structure and other matters. Photronics undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements or, except as required to be disclosed in filings or furnishings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events. There is no assurance that Photronics’ expectations will be realized.









PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended October 31, August 1, October 31, October 31, October 31, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 181,288 $ 170,643 $ 149,286 $ 663,761 $ 609,691 Cost of goods sold 129,347 125,318 117,401 496,717 475,037 Gross Profit 51,941 45,325 31,885 167,044 134,654 Operating Expenses: Selling, general and administrative 14,322 15,083 12,790 57,525 53,582 Research and development 4,100 5,305 4,110 18,490 17,144 Total Operating Expenses 18,422 20,388 16,900 76,015 70,726 Other operating income, net - 3,525 - 3,525 - Operating Income 33,519 28,462 14,985 94,554 63,928 Non-operating income (expense), net 3,809 3,735 (2,937 ) 7,452 (2,327 ) Income Before Income Tax Provision 37,328 32,197 12,048 102,006 61,601 Income tax provision 8,697 7,842 3,469 23,190 21,258 Net Income 28,631 24,355 8,579 78,816 40,343 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8,820 7,279 2,119 23,367 6,523 Net income attributable to Photronics, Inc. shareholders $ 19,811 $ 17,076 $ 6,460 $ 55,449 $ 33,820 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.33 $ 0.28 $ 0.10 $ 0.90 $ 0.52 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.28 $ 0.10 $ 0.89 $ 0.52 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 60,216 60,884 64,193 61,407 64,866 Diluted 60,908 61,515 64,768 61,999 65,470





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) October 31, October 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 276,670 $ 278,665 Accounts receivable 174,447 134,470 Inventories 55,249 57,269 Other current assets 44,250 29,735 Total current assets 550,616 500,139 Property, plant and equipment, net 696,553 631,475 Intangible assets, net 774 3,437 Other assets 46,259 53,131 Total assets $ 1,294,202 $ 1,188,182 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Debt $ 22,248 $ 13,678 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 153,900 129,261 Total current liabilities 176,148 142,939 Long-term debt 89,446 54,980 Other liabilities 28,046 27,997 Photronics, Inc. shareholders' equity 823,692 804,962 Noncontrolling interests 176,870 157,304 Total equity 1,000,562 962,266 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,294,202 $ 1,188,182





PHOTRONICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended October 31, October 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 78,816 $ 40,343 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 90,396 93,814 Share-based compensation 5,348 4,927 Changes in operating assets, liabilities and other (23,788 ) 3,962 Net cash provided by operating activities 150,772 143,046 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (109,099 ) (70,815 ) Government incentives 5,775 5,263 Purchases of intangible assets (170 ) (159 ) Net cash used in investing activities (103,494 ) (65,711 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 20,858 20,340 Purchases of treasury stock (48,250 ) (34,394 ) Repayments of debt (20,352 ) (7,392 ) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (9,597 ) (16,151 ) Proceeds from share-based arrangements 3,874 4,239 Contribution from noncontrolling interest - 17,596 Net settlements of restricted stock awards (436 ) (248 ) Net cash used in financing activities (53,903 ) (16,010 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 4,703 10,986 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,922 ) 72,311 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 281,602 209,291 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 279,680 $ 281,602

