Outlook on the Behavioural & Mental Health Software Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Accumedic, Allscripts and Cure MD Among Others

The Global Behavioural & Mental Health Software Market is estimated to be USD 2.95 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4.41 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.36%.
Market Dynamics
Mental health software facilitates interactive health care sources to choose the right treatment for a person enduring trauma, depression, liquor, and anxiety. The patient's health documents or specifics and therapeutic history background are used to prepare or build the proposal. Being indebted to the escalating prevalence of stress, anxiety, and depression, the patients gradually seek care. Therefore, healthcare workers use computerized technologies to monitor behavioral/mental safety. These factors are fuelling the studied market growth.
According to WHO data from 2020, depression is the most widespread medical disease and one of the foremost causes of disability, affecting around 264 million people globally. Corresponding to reports, the system allows consumers to arrange meetings online and give medical bills using mobile gadgets such as smartphones and laptops. This will create huge market opportunities in both emerging and developed countries.
However, the factors such as data privacy issues and limited IT professionals in healthcare organizations will hinder the market growth.
Market Segmentation
The Global Behavioural & Mental Health Software Market is segmented further based on Component, Service, Function, and Geography.
By Component, the market is classified as Software and Support Services. Amongst all, the Support Services segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.
By Service, the market is classified as Private Practices, Clinics, and Hospitals.
By Function, the market is classified as Clinical Functionality, Administrative Functionality, and Financial Functionality. Amongst all, the Clinical Functionality segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Core Solutions, Ginger, Mind Linc, EMIS Health, Peer Therapeutics, Lark Health etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
