Global Molecular Advanced Materials Market Research Report 2021: Can Advanced Materials Steer Next Wave of Industrial Revolution?"

The drive towards corporate sustainability, fuel efficiency, large scale manufacturability, and superior functionality are the fundamental requisites to building a sustainable economy.

Advanced materials typically replace traditional materials with their optimized properties to provide value in outcome oriented applications. Coupled with material informatics, they can be designed to provide lightweighting, better electronic and sensing capabilities, and smart features across industries.

The contribution of advanced materials in addressing the world's most urgent mission of net zero emissions is unparalleled. This report highlights the significance of advanced metals, carbon materials, smart semiconductors, and many others to revolutionize the industrial world with their high end capabilities to create sophisticated products.



Advanced materials overview and their key applications across major industries, major stakeholders in each industry, the noise created over digital media, VC investment trends, real world innovation examples related to the implementation of advanced materials, trends in patent filings & grants, and the future potential of the technology.



Scope

Technology Decoding: presents the technology overview, its contribution to the net zero economy, key properties, introduction to material informatics, major industrial applications, and a market map with potential use cases and popular companies.

Media & Trend Analysis: highlights the technology presentation from the media perspective, mainly major news and social media mentions promoting the technology. The section also includes mentions of advanced material developments from company annual and other filings as well as major job trends and postings from corporations in 2021.

Investment Radar: outlines the venture capital funding trends with some of the popular deals, key areas where the smart money is flowing, and notable investors and accelerators pumping money into the technology growth.

Innovation Explorer: highlights the game changing material science company and startup innovations, as well as strategic initiatives of enterprises inclined at new product development. The section also captures select corporate partnerships aimed at creating new materials.

IP Landscaping: provides a top level analysis of the trends in patent filings and grants, priority countries, key patent filers by industry segmentation and material type.

The Road Ahead: summarizes the drivers and challenges, use cases that can become successful with business leaders, potential applications in new horizons, and the outlook of the technology in near future.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Technology Decoding: Overview, Key applications, and Major market players



2. Media & Trend Analysis: News publication trends, Thought leadership, Social media traction, Company filings, Key job trends



3. Investment Radar: VC investment trends, Top countries by deals value, Attractive investment areas, Top funded startups, and Most active investors and accelerators



4. Innovation Explorer: Key innovators: Startups and mid sized companies under the spotlight, Large enterprises in action, and Select corporate partnerships



5. IP Landscaping: Key trends in patent filings and grants and hand picked interesting patents



6. Road Ahead: Drivers and challenges, Emerging concepts, Potential use cases for business leaders, Futuristic industry applications, and Outlook

