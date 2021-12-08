The Global Yoga Clothing Market is expected to grow by $ 13.81 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Yoga Clothing Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06188991/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of yoga practitioners and innovations in yoga apparel leading to product premiumization. In addition, the growing number of yoga practitioners is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The yoga clothing market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The yoga clothing market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Bottom wear

• Top wear

• Accessories



By End-user

• Women

• Men



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing focus on fitness initiatives by government bodies and corporates as one of the prime reasons driving the yoga clothing market growth during the next few years.



• Yoga clothing market sizing

• Yoga clothing market forecast

• Yoga clothing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading yoga clothing market vendors that include adidas AG, Amer Sports Corp., ASICS Corp., Hanesbrands Inc., lululemon athletica Inc., Nike Inc., PUMA SE, Ralph Lauren Corp., Under Armour Inc., and VF Corp. Also, the yoga clothing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

