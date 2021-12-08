India Blue Economy Market Opportunities for Private Players, 2021-2030 - Improving Current Port Infrastructure, Building New Ports, Off Shore Energy, Sustainable Coastal Development and Connectivity

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blue Economy Market Opportunities for Private Players in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Vishakhapatnam Port Trust has developed plans with investments from private sector in addition to the investments from internal resources in the major thrust areas of "deepening of channels and berths.

The current capacity of Vishakhapatnam Port Trust(VPT) is 126.89 million tonnes. To encourage the participation of private players in developing ports infra of the country, Maritima India Vision 2030 envisions an overall investment of INR 3-3.5 Lac Crores across ports, shipping and inland waterways categories.



The vision roadmap is estimated to aid unlock over INR 20,000 crore worth of potential annual revenue for Indian ports. Further, an investment of INR 1-1.25 Lac Crores has been planned in augmenting the infrastructure of major ports in India with developing mega city ports in high potential areas of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Odisha - West Bengal Cluster at an investment of over INR 80,000 crores.

The government plans to increase the trans shipment volumes of Indian cargo at Indian ports from 25 per cent in 2020 to more than 75 per cent by 2030 by operationalisation of Vizhinjam port and development of trans shipment zone in Kanyakumari and Champbell Bay.



Initiatives to enhance Ease of Doing Business are planned under it which include implementing Enterprise Business System (EBS) to simplify and digitize processes across Major Ports by 2021, developing National Marine Logistics Portal to implement 100 % paperless processes including online payment and implementing unified ship e-registration portal.



