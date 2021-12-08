Brazil Power Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunities in SaaS Energy Platforms for Emerging Power Retailers

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazilian Power Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study looks at the transformation of the power landscape and identifies the key trend shaping the coming decade. It also highlights a set of business opportunities for participants to consider when designing their growth strategies to stay relevant and agile in the market.

The Brazilian power market is going through a transformation driven by current and upcoming changes in regulation as well as the spread of digital technologies and flexible and distributed assets.

Global "3D" trends (decarbonization, decentralization, and digitalization) are shaping the power generation matrix to 2030 and disrupting businesses and dynamics among generators, distributors, traders, retailers, and consumers.

However, with one of the cleanest electricity matrixes in the world based on large hydro, huge gas reserves waiting for the development of a local market, and a distinctive regulatory design trying to be modernized amid conflicting interests, Brazil's business potential has peculiarities that should be carefully assessed to find spots for growth.

Key Trends Covered:

Increasing energy demand

Shift to renewables and decentralized energy

The rise of gas-fired power generation

Continued expansion of the free power market

Clean energy in the corporative agenda

The move toward a full liberalization of the retail segment

Capacity market creating opportunities for flexible alternatives

New business models emerging across generation and distribution utilities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Brazilian Power Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Major Trends Shaping the Brazilian Power Market

Increasing Energy Demand

Shift to Renewables and Decentralized Energy

Growth of Gas-fired Power Generation

Continued Expansion of the Free Power Market

Clean Energy in the Corporate Agenda

Roadmap for the Liberalization of the Retail Power Segment

Capacity Market Creates Opportunities for Flexible Alternatives

New Business Models Emerging Across Generation and Distribution Utilities

Emerging Business Cases for Battery Storage

Hydrogen Is Gaining Ground in the Brazilian Energy Agenda

Digital Transformation of Distribution Utilities

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: SaaS Energy Platforms for Emerging Power Retailers

Growth Opportunity 2: Utilities as Multiservice Providers

Growth Opportunity 3: Decarbonization as a Value Proposition for Energy Businesses

