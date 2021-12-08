Global Older Consumer Segment Market Report 2021: Innovation and Population Ageing - Adapting to the Longevity Era

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Innovation and Population Ageing: Adapting to the Longevity Era" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The older consumer segment is growing rapidly globally, driving the need for genuine innovation to cater to older adults' evolving and diverse demands. Older consumers are also becoming more important in the digital sphere, given their rising tech adoption. Recent innovation trends in industries such as education, e-commerce, home and tech, food and beauty and health have shown that innovating for older consumers could be one of the most compelling investments for future success.



Data coverage:

Market sizes (historic and forecasts)

Company shares

Brand shares and distribution data

Why buy this report

Identify factors driving change now and in the future

Understand motivation

Forward-looking outlook

Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

Take a step back from micro trends

Get up to date estimates and comment

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Population Ageing and Innovation Opportunities

Trends in Key Industries

Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddbntp