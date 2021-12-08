Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Desktop Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 8.7% from 2021 to 2026. The growing application of desktop SEMs in the semiconductor industry, increasing investment into nanomaterials research, and their application in microchip fabrication are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.
Key Market Insights
- Wafer fabrication in the semiconductor industry is becoming increasingly reliant on SEMs for detection of defects and surface topology and compositional studies
- Desktop Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) is being increasingly utilized in forensic investigations to compare bullets, gunshot residue analysis, and fiber analysis, among others
- The 15-10 nm segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the desktop scanning electron microscope (SEM) market based on the resolution
- The material science segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on application segmentation
- JEOL Ltd. (Nikon Instruments Inc.), NanoImages LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hitachi, Element Pi LLC, VOXA Inc., EMCRAFTS, Hirox, Inovenso, Carl Zeiss, Delong America Inc., and Pemtron, among others, are the key players in the Desktop Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) market
Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- <15 nm
- 15 - 10nm
- 10 - 6nm
- >6nm
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Material Science
- Nanotechnology
- Life Science
- Semiconductors
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Research Institutions
- Electronics Industry
- Medical Device Manufacturers
- Pharmaceuticals Indutry
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
