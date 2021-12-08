Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Desktop Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 8.7% from 2021 to 2026. The growing application of desktop SEMs in the semiconductor industry, increasing investment into nanomaterials research, and their application in microchip fabrication are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Desktop Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) Market - Forecast to 2026”





Key Market Insights

Wafer fabrication in the semiconductor industry is becoming increasingly reliant on SEMs for detection of defects and surface topology and compositional studies

Desktop Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) is being increasingly utilized in forensic investigations to compare bullets, gunshot residue analysis, and fiber analysis, among others

The 15-10 nm segment is expected to hold the dominant share of the desktop scanning electron microscope (SEM) market based on the resolution

The material science segment is envisaged to clutch the lion’s share of the market based on application segmentation

JEOL Ltd. (Nikon Instruments Inc.), NanoImages LLC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hitachi, Element Pi LLC, VOXA Inc., EMCRAFTS, Hirox, Inovenso, Carl Zeiss, Delong America Inc., and Pemtron, among others, are the key players in the Desktop Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) market





Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/desktop-scanning-electron-microscope-sem-market-3614





Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

<15 nm

15 - 10nm

10 - 6nm

>6nm

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Material Science

Nanotechnology

Life Science

Semiconductors

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Research Institutions

Electronics Industry

Medical Device Manufacturers

Pharmaceuticals Indutry

Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





Website: Global Market Estimates

