The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and Orange Grove Bio to Collaborate on Development and Commercialization of Novel Therapies

CINCINNATI, Ohio and AURORA, Colo., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Grove Bio, a preclinical drug investment and development firm, and the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus (CU Anschutz) today announced the establishment of a collaboration with the goal of supporting the translation of cutting-edge research being conducted at CU Anschutz into the creation of innovative life science companies focused on the development of novel therapeutics. The newly established partnership will aim to foster the growth of the greater Colorado biotech landscape by increasing entrepreneurship, education, and scientific translation of promising technologies. Together, the parties will work closely to identify and support opportunities for company creation and drug development in the areas of oncology, as well as autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.



As part of this effort, Orange Grove and CU Anschutz will support educational programming and entrepreneurial initiatives for CU Anschutz researchers, including faculty and students. Orange Grove will collaborate closely with CU Innovations office by providing advisory support for projects with the potential for commercialization and offering an internship program for Ph.D. students and seminars on drug development for CU Anschutz faculty and students. Additionally, as part of these activities, Orange Grove Bio’s head of toxicology, Ken Oliver, Ph.D., will join the advisory board of CU Anschutz’s SPARK/REACH program, a collaborative effort between academic entrepreneurs and CU Innovations that is the business development and technology transfer engine of CU Anschutz Medical Campus.

"CU Anschutz is producing excellent scientific research from its campus laboratories and is motivated to develop these technologies with industry partners," said Kimberly Muller, executive director of CU Innovations. "Our collaboration with Orange Grove Bio will support further development of promising technologies from academia, with the goal of bringing significant life-changing therapies to patients."

Orange Grove Bio’s mission is to develop new therapeutic options for patients by harnessing the significant research potential found in universities across the United States. Orange Grove Bio fosters strong relationships with technology transfer offices outside of the traditional medical technology hubs of Boston and San Francisco. Collectively, Orange Grove Bio’s team possesses more than one hundred years of drug development and company creation experience, allowing it to build and finance innovative programs from the research and development stage to clinical trials.

"Orange Grove Bio continues to build strong relationships with leading academic institutions within geographic areas in the U.S. but outside of the biotech hotbeds of Boston and San Francisco. CU Anschutz represents the latest top-tier institution with world-class researchers that we are collaborating with to provide those additional resources that are so critical to helping translate breakthrough discoveries in the laboratory setting into treatments that can improve patient health and save lives,” said Marc Appel, Orange Grove Bio’s chief executive officer. “We look forward to working with the CU Anschutz team and having our internal scientific thought leaders provide impactful guidance to researchers as they seek to advance their promising programs.”

In addition to working closely with the technology transfer office and supporting educational initiatives within CU Anschutz, Orange Grove Bio will increase its on-the-ground presence by onboarding new team members from the Aurora area, who will perform critical scientific and business functions.

About CU Anschutz Medical Campus

The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is a world-class medical destination at the forefront of transformative science, medicine, education and patient care. The campus encompasses the University of Colorado health professional schools, more than 60 centers and institutes, and two nationally ranked independent hospitals - UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and Children's Hospital Colorado - that treat more than two million adult and pediatric patients each year. Innovative, interconnected and highly collaborative, the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus delivers life-changing treatments, patient care, professional training and conducts world-renowned research fueled by over $650 million in research grants. For more information, visit www.cuanschutz.edu.

About Orange Grove Bio

Orange Grove Bio (OGB) is an emerging, preclinical, capital allocation and asset development biotech company. OGB partners with universities and entrepreneurs to develop innovative treatments for important diseases, particularly cancer and immune disorders.