Veritone Subsidiary PandoLogic Partners with SmartRecruiters to Empower Hiring Efficiency at Scale

DENVER and SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartRecruiters, a global leader in enterprise recruitment software, entered a new partnership with PandoLogic , the wholly owned subsidiary of enterprise AI leader, Veritone, Inc . (NASDAQ: VERI) that powers the talent acquisition and intelligent hiring processes through advanced AI technology. Companies using SmartRecruiters’ programmatic offering, SmartJobs, will benefit from PandoLogic’s AI-enabled recruitment technology with market-leading talent analytics.



According to a recent CNBC study , 95 percent of companies report that it is harder to find workers for open positions now, compared to 18 percent who said it was harder in the first quarter of 2021. With the tight labor market expected to continue, employers are looking for recruiting solutions to optimize their competitive advantage without impacting the budget.

SmartRecruiters will specifically partner with PandoLogic to enhance its SmartJobs Managed Service and In-App Offering. The two solutions will benefit from PandoLogic’s proprietary AI-powered recruitment technology and support via turnkey integration, helping employers get their jobs in front of qualified candidates faster and more efficiently.

Jerome Ternynck, Founder and CEO of SmartRecruiters, shared, “Coming off our recent funding news and valuation, SmartJobs has become a top priority for us as far as R&D, investment and focus. Teaming up with PandoLogic supports this mission, especially at this time when so many companies are looking to hire quickly and intelligently.”

Terry Baker, President and Chief Executive Officer of PandoLogic, commented, “Given the pressing need to hire, the way companies think about recruiting is changing. PandoLogic understands that to recruit the right people, employers need to make sure their jobs get seen and applied to by the right candidates – and in today’s market that requires the right technology. We’re excited to work with SmartRecruiters to help drive successful hiring outcomes.”

To learn more, visit www.smartjobstour.com .

About SmartRecruiters

As a global leader in enterprise recruitment software, SmartRecruiters offers a cloud-based global Talent Acquisition Suite that allows teams to attract, select, and hire the best talent. Four thousand companies worldwide rely on SmartRecruiters to achieve hiring success—including brands like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa—using recruitment marketing, CRM, AI, ATS, and a marketplace of 600+ connected vendors all within one scalable platform. True to its mission of connecting people to jobs at scale, SmartRecruiters was recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Employers in 2020. For more information, visit www.smartrecruiters.com or follow @SmartRecruiters on Twitter or LinkedIn .

About PandoLogic

PandoLogic is the leading recruitment marketing and conversational AI platform in North America. Serving the world’s most recognizable brands, PandoLogic utilizes advanced AI technology to transform the future of recruiting. PandoLogic’s flagship product, pandoIQ, is an AI-enabled talent acquisition platform that empowers employers to reach the right candidates on the right sites for the right price. Making more than 7,000 micro-decisions per minute, pandoIQ automates and optimizes the complexities of job placements at scale and precision levels previously unattainable.

PandoLogic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence. To learn more, visit PandoLogic.com .

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.