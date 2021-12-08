One Health Group Receives Another Venture Investment, This Time From VANE

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Health Group, specializing in remote medical diagnostics for animal health, announced today a follow-on investment led by the Veterinary Angel Network (VANE) for its remote health monitoring technology, Voyce, a next-generation real-time medical monitoring device, supporting animal health. This comes on the heels of Pureland Global Venture's $1.5 million investment just weeks ago.

"VANE is a strategically aligned animal health investment group, and we are excited to see such great investment momentum with a series of funders to support the next generation of remote animal monitoring," stated Al Di Rienzo, Co-Founder and CEO of One Health Group. "By providing clinically relevant biodata that has over one million hours of clinical validation, OHG is set to provide personalized health data and monitoring to support veterinarians, farmers, and pet owners alike."

As a noncontact intelligent biometric sensor, the next-generation Voyce technology provides ongoing, consistent, detailed health information and predictive analysis for in-situ animal care. This device provides actionable health information that has a profound positive impact on clinical outcomes while helping to make excellent healthcare more affordable and accessible.

"Veterinarians and animal health professionals struggle to maintain consistent medical monitoring—whether in the hands of the pet parent or in the clinic. This is exactly the kind of breakthrough technology advancement VANE looks to support," stated Ira Gordon DVM, Co-Founder of VANE.

OHG's Voyce has the first non-invasive, remote digital device with patented algorithms that accurately monitors biometric data for better interventions in animal care. One Health Group's technology is a huge leap forward for interconnectivity between animal, human and environmental impacts on health. OHG has partnered with world-leading academic institutions and prestigious medical technology companies to continue to build on its biometric monitoring platform to provide health diagnostics that can be applied to animals and eventually humans. With over a million hours of clinic time to date, Voyce version 4 releases in 2023.

About One Health Group: One Health Group (OHG) is a medical technology innovator with a mission to bring breakthrough health diagnostics, therapeutics, monitoring, screening, and advanced analytics to market. Driven by seeking solutions to preventing needless animal and human illnesses, often attributable by a lack of health data, OHG has developed a patented mobile health assessment technology that uses intelligent sensors and artificial intelligence to provide personalized, context-based real-time health information. OHG's goal is to provides a unique health platform that integrates animal, human, and environmental data, which are intrinsically linked.

About Veterinary Angel Network for Entrepreneurs (VANE): VANE is an angel investing network comprised of individuals with expertise and interest in animal health innovation. VANE provides Direction, Connection and Funding for the animal health industry overall, and specifically for early-stage ventures. Our members have a unique view of the leading edge of our industry, and the opportunity to shape its direction through supporting specific ventures.

About Pureland Global Venture: Pureland Global Venture is a direct investment fund based in Singapore which targets deals specifically in the medical technology sector. They back emerging companies that have the potential to inject value into patient care systems, save lives, and reduce gaps in the supply and demand chains. The Pureland Global Venture team is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs in their mission to bring breakthrough healthcare solutions to the world for the benefit of patients.

