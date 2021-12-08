IBI Group Inc. to Participate in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. (TSX: IBG) (“IBI” or the “Company”) a globally integrated design and technology firm, today announced the Company will be participating in the Lytham Partners Winter 2021 Investor Conference taking place December 13-16, 2021. During the event, IBI will participate in a fireside chat discussion regarding the Company’s vision for 2022, which will be available via webcast, and will be conducting 1x1 virtual investor meetings.



The fireside chat webcast will be available for viewing at 11:00am ET on Monday, December 13, 2021 by entering the following URL into your web browser, and will also be available for replay following the event:

https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham3/ibig/2001750

To arrange a 1x1 meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at www.lythampartners.com/winter2021invreg.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 3,200 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

For additional information, please contact:

Stephen Taylor, CFO

IBI Group Inc.

55 St. Clair Avenue West

Toronto, ON M5V 2Y7

Tel: 1-416-596-1930

www.ibigroup.com