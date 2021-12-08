Passage Bio Announces Pipeline Expansion and Clinical Program Update

Exercised two additional options with University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program aligned with company’s focus on CNS diseases with high unmet need Huntington’s disease, a fatal rare adult neurodegenerative disorder Canavan disease, a fatal rare pediatric leukodystrophy

Plan to report initial data from global Phase 1/2 trial for PBGM01 for treatment of infantile GM1 before year end

Expect to dose the first patients in global Phase 1/2 trials for frontotemporal dementia and Krabbe disease in early 2022



PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS), today announced the expansion of its pipeline and provided a progress update on its three clinical programs.

“We are thrilled to announce the exercise of two additional options from our strategic research collaboration with Penn’s Gene Therapy Program,” said Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer. “Our two new programs in Huntington’s disease and Canavan disease align with our mission to develop transformative CNS gene therapies for pediatric and adult patients with significant unmet medical need. We are excited to advance these programs and are focused on developing gene therapies that are well-differentiated with compelling value propositions.”

“By virtue of the strength of our Gene Therapy Program collaboration, we now have three clinical-stage assets and a robust pipeline of six additional programs,” Dr. Goldsmith added. “This gives us one of the leading genetic pipelines for CNS diseases in our industry. We look forward to sharing more about the progress of our pipeline early next year.”

In addition to future updates early next year on the company’s earlier-stage research, the company will report the initial safety and 30-day biomarker data for cohort 1 of its global Phase 1/2 clinical trial for PBGM01 for the treatment of infantile GM1 gangliosidosis (GM1) by year end. The company also expects to dose the first patients in the global Phase 1/2 trials for PBFT02 for frontotemporal dementia with granulin mutations and PBKR03 for Krabbe disease in early 2022. Passage Bio anticipates providing updated guidance on the timing of data readouts for these two studies after the first patients have been dosed.

“We are pleased with the continued expansion of our R&D partnership with Passage Bio in our joint quest to develop transformative therapies for patients with devastating CNS disorders,” said James Wilson, M.D., Ph.D., director of Gene Therapy Program (GTP) at the University of Pennsylvania and chief scientific advisor of Passage Bio. “At GTP, we look forward to continuing to draw on our three decades of leadership in the pre-clinical development of AAV technologies to help identify optimal therapeutic candidates for Passage Bio to advance into the clinic.”

About Passage Bio’s Huntington Disease and Canavan Disease Programs

Huntington’s Disease – Passage Bio and GTP have initiated a pre-clinical research program to pursue in parallel multiple approaches for targeting the mutated huntingtin protein (HTT) and the unstable genetic repeat expansion to identify an optimal clinical candidate for the treatment of Huntington’s disease. Currently, there are no approved disease-modifying therapies for Huntington’s disease, a fatal rare genetic condition that involves the progressive degeneration of brain nerve cells, often affecting adults beginning in their 30s and 40s.



About Huntington’s and Canavan Disease

Huntington’s disease is caused by mutations in the HTT gene, which provides instructions for making a protein called huntingtin believed to play a physiological role in the brain. The symptoms of Huntington’s disease include uncontrolled movements, emotional problems, and reduced abilities to think and conduct day-to-day activities. People with Huntington’s disease usually die within 15 to 20 years of their diagnosis. Huntington’s disease affects approximately one in 10,000 people, approximately 30,000 people in the United States. There are also an estimated 200,000 people in the United States at risk of developing the condition.



About Passage Bio

At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming genetic medicines for patients with CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com.

