IGM Biosciences to Collaborate on the Study of IgM and IgA Antibodies for the Prevention of Malaria

– Grant Agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Aims to Leverage IGM’s Engineered IgM and IgA Antibodies to Address a Significant Driver of Morbidity and Mortality in Low- and Middle-Income Countries –

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies, today announced a grant agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to fund the design, production, and evaluation of IgM and IgA antibodies for the potential prevention of malaria.

Despite recent advances in prevention and treatment, malaria continues to be one of the developing world’s deadliest human pathogens. The World Health Organization estimates that there are more than 200 million cases and over 400,000 deaths annually worldwide.

Studies suggest that anti-CSP (circumsporozoite protein) monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) may be useful in protecting against infection and disease. Because of their multimeric format, IgM and IgA antibodies directed against CSP could potentially exhibit significantly improved potency, thereby providing benefits at lower doses.

“IGM Biosciences is the leader in the development of engineered IgM antibodies, which may be more effective than comparable IgG antibodies in the treatment and prevention of a broad range of infectious diseases,” said Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer of IGM Biosciences. “We are honored that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the most significant forces for positive change in global public health, is supporting our efforts to evaluate the potential of IgM and IgA antibodies in the battle against malaria.”

A recent publication in Nature, which showed in preclinical studies that engineered IgM antibodies capable of neutralizing SARS-CoV-2 had potencies 50- to more than 500-fold greater than corresponding IgG antibodies, illustrated the promise of IgM antibodies for potential treatment and prevention of infectious diseases. Under the agreement with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, IGM and its subsidiary, IGM Infectious Diseases, will engineer and produce novel anti-CSP IgM and IgA antibodies, which will enable the assessment of their efficacy against infection in animal models of malaria, as compared to IgG antibodies.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

