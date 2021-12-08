Notification on the transaction regarding AB “Ignitis grupė” financial instruments concluded by the person discharging managerial responsibilities

English Lithuanian

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 8 December 2021 it received a notification from the Chair of the Management Board and CEO of the Group Darius Maikštėnas (hereinafter – Darius Maikštėnas) regarding the transaction concluded to purchase shares of the Group (attached).

Darius Maikštėnas has purchased 800 shares and currently owns 2,500 shares of the Group in total. He had purchased 400 shares of the Group during the initial public offering. The Group informed about it on 4 September 2020, together with the registration document (link).

On 5 March 2021 the Group also informed that Darius Maikštėnas had purchased 600 shares of the Group.

On 31 May 2021 the Group also informed that Darius Maikštėnas had purchased 700 shares of the Group.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 6 207 6076

Attachment