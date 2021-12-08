The Global Preclinical Animal Telemetry Market is expected to grow by $ 14.63 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.91% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Preclinical Animal Telemetry Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05976543/?utm_source=GNW

91% during the forecast period. Our report on the preclinical animal telemetry market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing growth in preclinical research and testing and growing demand for lowering the attrition rate in translational research. In addition, increasing growth in preclinical research and testing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The preclinical animal telemetry market analysis includes end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The preclinical animal telemetry market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• industrial laboratories and CROs

• AGRL



By Type

• small animal telemetry

• large animal telemetry



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the increase in product launchesas one of the prime reasons driving the preclinical animal telemetry market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on preclinical animal telemetry market covers the following areas:

• Preclinical animal telemetry market sizing

• Preclinical animal telemetry market forecast

• Preclinical animal telemetry market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading preclinical animal telemetry market vendors that include ADInstruments Pty Ltd., BIOPAC Systems Inc., Cambridge NeuroTech, emka TECHNOLOGIES, ETISENSE SAS, Harvard Bioscience Inc., Indus Instruments, Instem Group, Star-Oddi, and TSE Systems GmbH. Also, the preclinical animal telemetry market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

