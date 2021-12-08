The Global Proximity Sensors Market is expected to grow by $ 1.79 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Proximity Sensors Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968391/?utm_source=GNW

29% during the forecast period. Our report on the proximity sensors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing awareness of monitoring and safety systems in automobiles and the growing elevators and escalators market. In addition, increasing awareness of monitoring and safety systems in automobiles is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The proximity sensors market analysis includes product and application segments and geographic landscape.



The proximity sensors market is segmented as below:

By Product

• photoelectric

• inductive

• capacitive

• magnetic

• ultrasonic



By Application

• automotive

• industrial manufacturing

• consumer electronics

• building automation

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for smart factoriesas one of the prime reasons driving the proximity sensors market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on proximity sensors market covers the following areas:

• Proximity sensors market sizing

• Proximity sensors market forecast

• Proximity sensors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading proximity sensors market vendors that include Fargo Controls Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Pepperl+Fuchs SE, Schneider Electric SE, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, and STMicroelectronics NV. Also, the proximity sensors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05968391/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________