The Global Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Industrial Wearables Market is expected to grow by $ 1.96 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 27% during the forecast period

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Industrial Wearables Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949087/?utm_source=GNW

96 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 27% during the forecast period. Our report on the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in digitization and automation within industries and the emergence of Industry 4.0. In addition, rise in digitization and automation within industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Hand-worn wearables

• Head-mounted wearables

• Smart eyewear



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing adoption of smart sensors as one of the prime reasons driving the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market covers the following areas:

• Internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market sizing

• Internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market forecast

• Internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market vendors that include Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc., EUROTECH Spa, Fujitsu General Ltd., Generalscan Electronics Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Intellinium, Microsoft Corp., RealWear Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., and Vuzix Corp.. Also, the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949087/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________