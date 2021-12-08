Global X-Ray & Metal Detectable Products Market Size

Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global X-Ray & Metal Detectable Products Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 5.2% from 2021 to 2026. The market for x-ray and metal detectable products is expected to grow owing to factors such as rising demand for contamination-free food packaging process, increasing food consumption volume, increasing need to comply with government norms and rules for food safety and regulations, and rapidly growing food industry in the Asian region.







Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global X-Ray & Metal Detectable Products Market - Forecast to 2026”





Key Market Insights

As per the material outlook, the polypropylene segment is expected to grow the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026.

The detectable pens & markers segment is expected to be the largest segment in the market from 2021 to 2026 as per the component segmentation

Based on the end-user outlook, the food industry is expected to be growing the fastest in the market from 2021 to 2026

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico) will have a dominant share in the x-ray & metal detectable products market from 2021 to 2026

WR&D WELLS PTY LTD., Nelson-Jameson, Detectamet Detectable Products, Retreeva Global, BST Detectable Products, Grainger Industrial Supply, Detectapro, HellermannTyton, Hillbrush, Zebra Pen Corp, Remco, and Harold Moore among others are the key players in the X-ray & metal detectable products market.





Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Detectable Pens & Markers

Detectable Freezer Pens & Markers

Detectable Knives

Detectable Stationary

Other Detectable Components



Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Stainless Steel

Polypropylene

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry [Bakery, Frozen Food, Meat and Others]

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA





