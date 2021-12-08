Nickel Boron Coating Plant in Southeast Florida Marks Largest in North America

PALM CITY, Fla., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 20 years ago, Universal Chemical Technologies, later known as UCT Coatings, developed an advanced, proprietary formulation of nickel boron to be applied as a coating and plating surface across a wide range of industrial applications. Since those beginnings, the company has evolved into an industry leader, now holding the distinction of having the largest nickel boron (NiB) coating line in North America.

“Our world-class facility is unique in that it can handle any type of coating application request, regardless of a company’s size,” said Don Weeks, president of UCT Coatings, Inc.



“This fully automated manufacturing process allows us to appropriately adjust to any type of procurement volume, resulting in a uniform and consistent nickel boron finish.”



Located in Palm City, Florida, the 45,000 square foot facility services coating requests from around the globe and caters to the aerospace, oil and gas, automotive and specialty business sectors.

UCT Coatings holds important certifications and accreditations, including AS 9100D, ISO 9001:2015 and Nadcap. The company’s patented EXO nickel boron coating is used by some of the largest companies and organizations in the world and is widely regarded as a leader for plating, production and engineering in the metal finishing industry.

For more information, visit https://www.UCTCoatings.com .