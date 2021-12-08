Global Trikafta Market Research Report 2021: Patents, Dosage & Prices, Sales, Clinical Trials, Chemistry & Pharmacokinetic Properties, Reimbursement Scenario - Outlook to 2028

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trikafta Patent, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Trikafta market is estimated to surpass USD 5 Billion by 2028

The high growth rate during the forecast period can be justified by the high adoption rates in US and Europe. In addition, several ongoing clinical trials are also evaluating the role of drug in other mutations in different age groups, which are expected to gain approval in coming years.

The report offers compressive analysis on the growth of Trikafta market during the forecast period 2021-2028 by taking into considerations several parameters including previous sales, competition from other drugs, increasing prevalence of cystic fibrosis, and unmet need of targeted drugs.

The overall CFTR modulator market is highly competitive and consists of several pharmaceutical companies including Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Eloxx, Recode Therapeutics and Corbus Pharma which are investing huge amount in the development of novel CFTR modulators in the management of disease.

The successful mapping of human genome and advances in molecular technology has led to evolution of targeted therapies. The identification of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductor regulator (CFTR) gene and its potential role in the progression of cystic fibrosis has surged the research and development of targeted drugs towards CFTR genes.

Researchers have developed CFTR modulator agents which are small molecules which modulate the function of abnormal CFTR protein. To date, four CFTR modulators have been approved for the treatment of cystic fibrosis.

Trikafta is the first triple combinational therapy involving elexacaftor, tezacaftor, and ivacaftor. The drug is indicated for the management of cystic fibrosis in patients ages 12 years and older who have at least one copy of the F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

The novel drug Trikafta was designed to increase the quantity and function of the F508del-CFTR protein at the cell surface. The drug has gained approval in US and Europe. It is expected that the drug will also be approved in China and Japan during the forecast period, which will further propel the market.

The approval of drug Trikafta was supported by the positive results of two global Phase 3 studies in people ages 12 years and older with cystic fibrosis including a 24-week Phase 3 study in 403 people with one F508del mutation and one minimal function mutation (F/MF) and a 4-week Phase 3 study in 107 people with two F508del mutations (F/F).

The results from the trial indicated that clinically meaningful improvements were seen in patients and the drug has demonstrated safety and tolerability in cystic fibrosis patients.

The entrance of the drug Trikafta has greatly revolutionized the overall cystic fibrosis treatment as it combines the properties of all three previously approved CFTR modulators.

Owing to its high specificity towards of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductor regulator (CFTR) gene and ability to overcome the resistance limitations of already approved drugs, the report analyzes that the coming years will witness high growth rates in the global sales of Trikafta.

Important advances in the clinical outcomes have been shown since the introduction of Trikafta. Unfortunately, the therapy is currently associated with substantial cost and as results is not available for all eligible patients. However, considerable initiatives by government and public sectors have led to the development of favorable reimbursement policies which aim to enhance their uptake in market.

For instance, Vertex GPS program was developed which provide financial support services, reimbursement support, and ongoing product-related materials for eligible enrolled patients who have been prescribed Trikafta.

Trikafta Patent, Sales & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report Analysis & Data Highlights:

Trikafta Patent Insight

Trikafta Dosage & Price

Trikafta Sales Forecast 2028: > USD 5 Billion

Trikafta Chemistry & Pharmacokinetic Properties

Trikafta Ongoing Clinical Trials: > 15 Clinical Studies

Role in Cystic Fibrosis

Trikafta Reimbursement Scenario

Key Topics Covered:

1. Elexacaftor/Ivacaftor/Tezacaftor (Trikafta/Kaftrio)

1.1 Overview

1.2 Patent & Assignees

2. Trikafta Commercial Information

2.1 Pricing & Dosage Analysis

2.2 Sales Analysis

3. Role in Cystic Fibrosis

4. Trikafta Mechanism of Action

5. Trikafta: Chemistry & Pharmacokinetic Properties

6. Trikafta Sales Forecast 2028

7. Trikafta Supplementary Information

7.1 Drug Interactions

7.1.1 Potential for other drugs to affect elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor

7.1.2 Potential for elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor to affect other drugs

7.2 Adverse Events

7.3 Use in Specific Population

8. Trikafta Reimbursement

9. Trikafta Clinical Trial Insights

9.1 By Phase

9.2 By Region

9.3 By Status

10. Global Market Analysis

10.1 Current Market Scenario

10.2 Future Market Opportunity

11. Ongoing Clinical Trials

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Abbvie

12.2 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

12.3 GlaxoSmithKline

12.4 Mylan

12.5 Recode Therapeutics

12.6 Roche

12.7 Southern Research Institute

12.8 Spirovant Sciences

12.9 Translate Bio

12.10 Vertex Pharmaceuticals

