Prospect Park Capital Corp. Signs Virtual Office Agreement For Diitalk with TerraZero Technologies in the Metaverse

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Park Capital Corp. (CSE: PPK (“Prospect” or the “Company”) announces that it has signed a virtual office services agreement (the “Agreement”) with TerraZero Technologies Inc. (“TerraZero”) to provide Diitalk Communications Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Prospect Park Capital Corp, with direct access within Decentraland, one of the leading decentralized Metaverse worlds.



The Company intends to drive traffic to its virtual retail location using events both within Decentraland, as well as in other Metaverses. The Company’s first Metaverse retail location is located nearby Decentraland’s University district, with road access.

Anthony Zelen, a director of Prospect Park Capital Corp., commented:

“TerraZero has agreed to provide a retail virtual storefront to Diitalk Communications. Diitalk will promote and advertise its unique VOIP services to the consumer base within the Metaverse, skewing towards its target demographic, namely young and technologically savvy consumers. The Company plans to roll out other programs and initiatives over time. Web 3.0 and specifically the Metaverse represents a new way to reach and interact with customers. Customer/user acquisition is key for Diitalk, and establishing an early presence within the Metaverse we believe will provide us with new users, branding, and marketing opportunities. We are excited to be working with TerraZero, a knowledgeable and experienced Metaverse company.”

Over the coming weeks, Diitalk intends to finalize the design and plan for its virtual office, including the creation of avatars to assist potential users and customers at its Decentraland office. The Company will announce a grand opening of its Metaverse store front when it is ready and open to the public.

About the Metaverse

“The Metaverse is an expansive network of persistent, real-time rendered 3D worlds and simulations that support continuity of identity, objects, history, payments, and entitlements, and can be experienced synchronously by an effectively unlimited number of users, each with an individual sense of presence.”1

The Metaverse is a digital universe that combines multiple elements of technology for a range of human activities, including the integration of virtual spaces and virtual economies. Humans can enter the Metaverse using a virtual reality headset and can interact with each other at virtual events. The word “Metaverse” is made up of the prefix "meta" (meaning beyond) and the stem “verse” (a back-formation from “universe”)[1]; the term is typically used to describe the concept of a future iteration of the internet, made up of persistent, shared, 3D virtual spaces linked into a perceived virtual universe[2]. The metaverse in a broader sense may not only refer to virtual worlds, but Internet as a whole, including the entire spectrum of augmented reality[3].

About Decentraland

Decentraland is a decentralized virtual world platform where users (avatars) can create, experience and monetize content and applications. Visit: www.decentraland.org.

About TerraZero Technologies Inc.

TerraZero was founded in early 2021 by cryptocurrency and blockchain pioneer Dan Reitzik. The company is a leading WEB 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. TerraZero Technologies Inc.’s vision is to Develop, Acquire, and Finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers, while creating solutions to further enhance the Metaverse usability for greater community engagement within the Metaverse, and to connect the real world to the Metaverse, for the creation of new economies and user experiences that will shape the future of WEB 3.0. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. Visit: www.terrazero.com.

