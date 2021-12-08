Internationally Recognized Dr. Peter Centre in Vancouver Goes Live with VitalHub’s eMAR

TORONTO, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSX: VHI) is proud to announce that a decade long client, the Dr. Peter Centre (the “Centre”), has completed the implementation and go-live of VitalHub’s Electronic Medication Administration Record (“eMAR”) and Electronic Medication Order Creation (“eMOC”) modules.



The Dr. Peter Centre is the only HIV/AIDS Day Health Program and 24-hour nursing care residence for inpatients in British Columbia and is recognized as the first health care facility in North America to integrate supervised consumption services into it’s model of care. The Centre is a leader in HIV/AIDS care, particularly for individuals with multiple medical conditions and social barriers. The Dr. Peter Centre plays a vital role in ensuring people have access to highly active anti-retroviral therapy (HAART) HIV/AIDS treatment, which lengthens the lives of patients in treatment and helps prevent further transmission of the HIV virus.

The Centre has been utilizing VitalHub’s B Care EHR solution as the facility’s Health Information Record (HIR) and Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system since 2009. Prior to implementing B Care all documentation was done on paper. The initial implementation included the ability to record Admissions, Discharges, Transfers (ADT), client demographics, specific HIV related and diagnosis information, clinical notes, and client contacts to support both the 24 inpatient beds and all of the Centre’s community-based programs.

Over the course of the relationship additional modules and functionality have been added to support their programming and adapt to enhanced workflows. The Dr. Peter Centre uses B Care to support the provision of services to the facility’s inpatient and very large outpatient population in various programs.

VitalHub’s eMOC and eMAR modules are being utilized for both inpatient (residential) and community (day health) programs. The eMOC allows for the electronic order entry of medication orders. Once the medications are received by the Centre, nursing records the drug administration in the eMAR. The eMOC supports real-time communication between the Centre and the external pharmacy. The eMAR solution allows nursing to quickly and easily be aware of when a medication is due to be administered, and when it has been administered, or not, which is of equal importance. It also tracks those medications which require secondary verification, such as narcotics, and those that require documentation of their efficacy.

“Implementing VitalHub’s eMAR solution has allowed us to progress the Centre’s digital transformation forward exponentially. Moving from a paper based medication administration record (MAR) to an electronic MAR is more efficient and reduces the potential for error, and as an organization that’s committed to safe and compassionate care this is of the utmost importance to us,” said, Rosalind Baltzer Turje, Director of Clinical Programs, Research and Evaluation at The Dr. Peter Centre.

“Our customers successfully carry out a mandate of enriching the lives and experience of the clients they serve. The Dr. Peter Centre is an exceptional organization that we are proud to have had a long-standing relationship with. The fact that our technology has supported them for many years and continues to provide them with benefit is very important to us. We have a number of clients across the country that are focused on providing services to those living with HIV and being a technology partner for them is very important to us”, said Dan Matlow, President and Chief Executive Officer, VitalHub.

ABOUT THE DR. PETER CENTRE: Since 1997, the Dr. Peter Centre manages day health programs, a 24-hour licensed care residence, and an enhanced supportive housing program. The Centre is recognized as the first health care facility in North America to integrate supervised consumption services into its model of care. The Dr. Peter Centre is a leader in HIV/AIDS care, particularly for individuals facing social barriers and multiple medical conditions. Located in Vancouver’s West End, the Centre is open seven days a week and serves 71,500 nutrient-dense meals to participants and residents every year.

ABOUT VITALHUB: Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization, and Patient Flow & Operational Visibility solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 400 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, the Middle East, and Europe. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

