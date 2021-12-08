Airrosti Rehab Centers Voted One of the Best Companies to Work for in Texas

San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airrosti, a national healthcare provider of high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, has been recognized as the Fourth Best Place to Work in 2021 Best Companies to Work for in Texas in the large employer category. The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Texas Association of Business (TAB), Texas SHRM, and Best Companies Group.

“The magical machine is our people,” Airrosti Chairman Kelly Green said. “We have an exceptional team of well-trained, well-supported professionals who are passionate about what they do.”

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best places of employment in Texas, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses.

Companies must fulfill the following requirements to be eligible for participation:

- Have at least 15 employees working in Texas

- Be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity

- Be a publicly or privately held business

- Have a facility in the state of Texas

- Be in business a minimum of 1 year

Over 100 Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Companies to Work for in Texas. The first part of the survey evaluates each registered company’s workplace policies, practices, and demographics, and is worth 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consists of an employee survey to measure the overall employee experience, worth 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determine the top companies and which companies are included on the list.

About Airrosti

Airrosti Rehab Centers (Airrosti), is a national health care group that employs and trains skilled providers (DPT/DC) who specialize in delivering high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, both in person and virtually through their digital healthcare solution, Airrosti Remote Recovery. Airrosti Remote Recovery is the only virtual MSK solution supported by a provider group with over 1 million patient outcomes and 17 years of clinical experience. The company’s strict adherence to quality care standards across its provider network significantly reduces costs and recovery times for patients and prevents unnecessary MRIs, pharmaceuticals, and surgeries. Many patients experience significant improvement in pain, range of motion, and a return to normal activity, often within only three visits (Based on patient-reported outcomes). Airrosti is currently available virtually through Airrosti Remote Recovery in 46 states including the District of Columbia and has over 200 brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. To learn more, visit airrosti.com.