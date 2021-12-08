DTA Welcomes Board of Directors for 2022

Arlington, VA, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Digital Therapeutics Alliance (DTA) is pleased to announce the results of their election to select the 2022 DTA Board of Directors. Two new members, Everett Crosland and Julia Strandberg, were elected by DTA members to serve on the Board along with current and re-elected Board members.

The 2022 DTA Board of Directors:

Everett Crosland – Chief Commercial Officer, Cognito Therapeutics

Peter Hames – Co-Founder and CEO, Big Health

Anand Iyer – Chief Strategy Officer, Welldoc

Eddie Martucci – Co-Founder and CEO, Akili Interactive

Owen McCarthy – President and Co-Founder, MedRhythms

Debra Reisenthel – Founding CEO and Board Member, Freespira, Inc.

Julia Strandberg – Chief Commercial Officer, Pear Therapeutics, Inc.

Andy Molnar – Chief Executive Officer, Digital Therapeutics Alliance

The Board of Directors supports DTA’s work to transform global healthcare by advancing digital therapeutics (DTx) and provides critical guidance related to the strategy and direction of the organization.

“Throughout DTA’s history, we have been fortunate to be represented by some of the most exceptional and pioneering leaders in the industry,” said Andy Molnar, DTA’s Chief Executive Officer. “Their efforts established a strong foundation and tremendous momentum. We are excited to work with this Board to continue that growth and provide patients and caregivers, clinicians, policymakers, and healthcare decision makers with reliable resources to meaningfully integrate DTx products into practice.”

DTA’s Board has set the strategic vision for the following global initiatives and will be instrumental in ensuring their successful execution:

Reimbursement; Establishing clear and consistent market pathways to ensure DTx product coverage and improved access.

Community Building; Convening a broader community of key stakeholders to ensure industry and member success.

Commercial Acceleration; Enabling broader adoption of DTx products through developing necessary frameworks, tools, and resources.

Debra Reisenthel, Chair of the DTA Board of Directors, shares, “DTA membership has grown more than 75% since the beginning of this year. The increasingly diverse Alliance includes representatives from 17 countries and 5 continents, thus making the Board’s role that much more critical in providing strong leadership. We have accomplished a lot on behalf of our members to date and I am excited to work with this Board to accomplish our 2022 strategic priorities.”