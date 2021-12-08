Minim Board Directors Recognized in New Hampshire 200, The State’s Most Influential Business Leaders

New Hampshire Business Review to name Minim Board Directors Jeremy Hitchcock, Liz Hitchcock, and Gray Chynoweth in its annual ceremony tomorrow, December 9th



MANCHESTER, NH, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the globally recognized Motorola brand, today announces that three of its board directors have been named to the New Hampshire 200 , The State’s Most Influential Business Leaders. Jeremy Hitchcock, Minim Board Chairperson; Liz Hitchcock, Minim Board Director; and Gray Chynoweth, Minim Board Director and CEO, will be recognized at the annual New Hampshire 200 Reception tomorrow, December 9, 2021, from 5:30 – 8:00 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Downtown Manchester.

The New Hampshire 200 is the product of a year-long research initiative by the New Hampshire Business Review editors. The 200 executives are selected after hundreds of interviews, culminating in a selective biographical guide that is published every two years.

“While Minim has a global vision, we seek to make an impact in all the communities where we operate,” said Chynoweth. “Minim (pre-merger) was founded in Manchester, New Hampshire, where the Hitchcocks and I also grew Dyn to 500 people and $100 million in revenue. I continue to be excited every day to work with Jeremy and Liz, and we are honored to have been recognized as individuals who are driving innovation and improving the economic vitality in The Granite State.”

Jeremy Hitchcock is an active angel investor in the New Hampshire startup community. Prior to Minim, Mr. Hitchcock co-founded Dyn, an Internet data company acquired by Oracle in 2017 for over $600 million. In his time working on a dual-use fund called New North Ventures and serving as Minim Board Chairperson, Mr. Hitchcock has led technology development teams to solve security problems at the national, commercial, and consumer levels. Located in Manchester, NH, Mr. Hitchcock holds a B.A. in Management Information Systems from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) and serves on the boards of the New Hampshire Tech Alliance, Southern New Hampshire University, and the Community College System of New Hampshire. Alongside his wife, Liz, he runs an independent bookstore and partners with Manchester Moves, improving biking and walkability in the greater Manchester area.

Liz Hitchcock is a prominent entrepreneur, philanthropist, and small business owner. In addition to serving as Board Director of Minim, she is also the co-developer of The Factory on Willow, a new live/work space built specifically for young entrepreneurs, and the owner of Bookery, Manchester’s local independent bookstore. For her innovative focus on community building, workforce development, and technology, Mrs. Hitchcock received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters from Rivier University alongside her husband in 2018. Residing in Manchester, NH, Mrs. Hitchcock holds her B.S. in Computer Science from Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) and provides guidance to New Hampshire-based startups through her work at Orbit Group and as the general partner of the Millworks Fund.

Gray Chynoweth saw Minim grow from a small New Hampshire-based startup to a global team of 100 professionals with $50 million in revenue as co-founder and CEO. Prior to Minim, Mr. Chynoweth served as a founding Executive / CMO at ARMI | BioFabUSA, and COO at Dyn, Inc. As an investor at Millworks Fund and 10X Venture Partners, Mr. Chynoweth manages seed-stage investments in more than 25 companies across software, AI, and biotech while also serving as a board member at New Hampshire Public Radio and a founder and board member at StayWorkPlay. Located in Manchester, NH, Mr. Chynoweth holds a Doctorate in Law from Duke University, M.A. in Public Policy from Duke University Sandford, and B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley.

To learn more about Minim, visit www.minim.com or its Investor Relations site at ir.minim.com .

About Minim

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM) is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and Minim® trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure Wi-Fi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit https://www.minim.com .

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact:

Nicole Zheng at (908) 337-2481 or nicole@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

Attachment