Global Opportunities in Agricultural Packaging Market Will Grow Over $ 7.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.81% Vantage Market Research (VMR)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research have published a new research report titled “Agricultural Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Metal, Paper & Paperboard, Composites, and others), by Product (Pouches & Bags, Drums, Bottles & Cans, and others), by Barrier Strength (Low, Medium, High), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. report has been added to VantageMarketResearch.com offering.



“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Agricultural Packaging Market size & share expected to reach to USD 7.12 Billion by 2028 from USD 4.53 Billion in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81% during the forecast period 2021 to 2028”

Agricultural Packaging in recent years has taken new level of importance considering that 58% of waste food is lost during production process, after harvest and storage transportation. Major companies all over the globe have taken initiatives towards low-waste or waste-free packaging. For instance, cucumber sealed in cling wrap lasts over four times as long as an unwrapped cucumber in a retail setting.

Market Overview:

Rising Demand in Agricultural Product Packaging to Increase the Shelf Life is Expected to Drive the Agricultural Packaging Market

The importance in Agricultural Packaging is that, it protects the agro products and also increases the shelf life. For instance, due to poor supply chain management hundreds of pounds of edible food is wasted every day. It is estimated that around one third of food produced worldwide is wasted every year; that’s approximately 1.33 Billion tonnes of food. If proper packaging can help reduce this massive food waste, it is important to balance the packaging waste that concerns with food waste. Consumers are attracted to good-quality packaging methods. The relation between a polished outer appearance and the assumed excellence of its contents is strong, and an important part of marketing. Due to such factors, there is high demand for Agricultural Packaging Market globally.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/agricultural-packaging-market-1056/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 160+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2020 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using VMR research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Increase in Packaging Sustainability and Adoption of Eco Packaging Methods is Expected to Drive the Agricultural Packaging Market

Factories and companies often use a huge amount of energy and fossil fuels to create packaging products. Finding a balance with the push-and-pull of sustainable, effective packaging products presents a challenge to many companies. Composting packages may break down within a few years, rather than hundreds, but often don’t keep produce as fresh as plastic. Sustainability does not refer solely to the use of the packaging, but its entire cycle, from its origins to its eventual breakdown. Additionally, this system of packaging promises efficient and dynamic packaging solutions, reducing overall costs of packaging and transportation.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The pandemic has affected most countries in the world, with severe impacts on the global economy and the food production, and distribution sector. The agriculture packaging manufacturing industry also had a huge impact due to shutdown of food processing industries. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop the swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to a severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data- points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Important questions answered in this report:

What is the estimated market size and growth rate of the Agricultural Packaging Market?

Which segments are included in the Agricultural Packaging Market?

Which top companies are active in the Agricultural Packaging Market?

What are the major driving factors for the growth of the Agricultural Packaging Market?

How can I get free sample reports or study of Agricultural Packaging Market?



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-packaging-market-1056



The report on Agricultural Packaging Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global and Regional Dynamics





List of Prominent Players in the Agricultural Packaging Market:

Sr. No. Companies HEADQUARTERS 1. Amcor Limited Zurich, Switzerland 2. Bemis Company, Inc. Wisconsin, United States 3. Sonoco Products Company South Carolina, United States 4. Greif Inc. Ohio, United States 5. Mondi Group Addlestone, United Kingdom 6. Packaging Corporation of America Illinois, United States 7. NNZ Group Georgia, United States 8. LC Packaging International BV Waddinxveen , Netherlands 9. Silgan Holdings, Inc. Connecticut, United States 10. Proampac LLC Ohio, United States

Advantages of this Research:

Evaluate market share for commercial Agricultural Packaging market opportunities, track market size, competitive drug sales, synthesis insights for commercial development and licensing.

Develop tactics and strategies to take advantage of opportunities in the Agricultural Packaging market.

Latest Trends and Market Events and analyze essential events in Agricultural Packaging market.

Develop an in-depth knowledge of competition and analyze sales data to update your brand planning trackers.

Answer vital business questions; supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies

Develop economic models, forecast models, and healthcare frameworks.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/agricultural-packaging-market-1056/customization-request

(We customize your report according to your research need. Ask our sales team for report customization.)

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Growth of Agricultural Packaging Market in Asia Pacific

The emerging economies of Asia Pacific region such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand are expected to fuel the growth of the agriculture packaging market. Increasing activities so as to enhance food quantity, and high shelf life is concerning the government authorities in Asia Pacific countries. Countries such as China and India are providing subsidies to increase Agriculture Packaging solutions especially in rural areas; these decisions are taken by government authorities which will indirectly drive the requirement for Agriculture Packaging Market. Government regulations are needed to help incentivise and mandate more sustainable production practices. The responsibility lies in every member of the process. The entire life cycle of produce must be considered. Collaboration between governments, corporations, and consumers must be shaped to create a genuinely sustainable cycle of producing, packaging, and consuming.

The Middle East & Africa, Europe and North America will also show rapid development on the Agriculture Packaging Market especially due to rapid adoption of sustainable packaging and eco packaging methods.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on "Agricultural Packaging Market by Material (Plastic, Metal, Paper & paperboards, Composite materials, Others), by Product (Pouches & bags, Drums, Bottles & cans, Others), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" Report at https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/agricultural-packaging-market-830004

Recent Developments in the Industry:

In June 2020 - Amcor plc partnered with Espoma Organic, a lawn and garden brand, to innovate sustainable packaging and launch a new bio-based polymer package. The polyethylene (PE) film contains 25% bio-based material derived from sugar cane in this case.

In June 2020 - Mondi, a global packaging and paper group, has completed the implementation of a new state of the art paper sack converting machine at its Nyíregyháza site in Hungary. The machine can allow the plant to open a new line of paper sacks for food packaging and can help to produce more than 130 million sacks annually.

This market titled “Agricultural Packaging Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Geographic Segmentation, Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Date – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Expected CAGR Growth CAGR of 5.81% from 2021 to 2028 Market Size 2020 Value USD 4.53 Billion Market Forecast for 2028 USD 7.12 Billion Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered Material Plastic Metal Paper & Paperboard Composites Others

Product Pouches & Bags Drums Bottles & Cans Others

Barrier Strength Low Medium High

Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Billion/Billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Browse More Related Report:

Irrigation Controllers Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/irrigation-controllers-market-0229

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/irrigation-controllers-market-0229 Weather-based Irrigation Controllers Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/weather-based-irrigation-controllers-market-0228

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/weather-based-irrigation-controllers-market-0228 Agri Genomics Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agri-genomics-market-1060

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agri-genomics-market-1060 Agricultural Chelates Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-chelates-market-1051

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research (VMR) provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000

emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. They, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. The clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs