8 December 2021
Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR)
Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc (the "Company") notifies that the following Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities of the Company (PDMR) has sold ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company (the "Shares") as set out below.
Lucius Cary Director of Oxford Technology Management Ltd, sold 50,277 Shares for a price of 43.73p per Share on 3 December 2021. Following the purchase, Lucius Cary holds 0 Shares.
The Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR are set out below.
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
|a)
|Full Name
|Lucius Cary
|2.
|Reasons for the notification
|a)
|Position / status
|PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Full name of the entity
|Oxford Technology 3 VCT plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|LEI 2138008W5QZKMHHWRY76
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of
instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place
where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
GB0031420390
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Prices Volumes
0.4373 50,277
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
50,277
GBP 0.4373
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|3/12/2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange Main Market (XLON)