Germany Light Vehicle Leasing Market Report 2021: Growth Opportunity with Private Lease for Customers Preferring Hassle-Free Mobility

This study sheds light on the market size across the passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market as well as the fleet and company car (true fleet) segments.

It discusses the company car segment in detail, focusing on the development and growth potential of the financial leasing, operational leasing, and outright purchase segments. The analysis considers historical data, current market conditions, and insights and opinions collected from market participants to provide a five-year outlook on growth opportunities.

In addition to market data (PV and LCV) for new registrations and portfolios, the study provides actual competitor data (portfolio) for leading leasing service providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both operational and financial leasing segments for the base year (2019).

Companies view vehicle leasing as a solution to the growing number of challenges they face in their mobility needs. These include challenges associated with vehicle funding, fleet maintenance, and, more importantly, residual risk handling. Businesses focus on their core products or services and seek to outsource support activities.

Mobility is a significant department involving a wide range of activities, from fleet purchases to remarketing. Unless an expert team is on the job, issues such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, fleet maintenance irregularities, and risks of residual value dips can crop up in each value chain segment.

Leasing the fleet enables hassle-free on-demand mobility and fleet after-service facilities, along with a host of other benefits. The rising demand for these services and facilities drives leasing market growth, gives it a structure, and regulates the ecosystem.

The evolution of any industry depends on the transformational trends linked to the region's macroeconomic factors and emerging business models that reflect innovations in mobility solutions, such as rentals, car sharing, integrated mobility, and alternative powertrains.

The study covers these evolutionary trends that the publisher expects to shape the market and provides a 360-degree understanding of the leasing space in Germany. It also provides a market overview and outlook.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Germany Light Vehicle (LV) Leasing Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Findings

Key Growth Metrics

3. Research Scope and Definition

Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Definitions

4. PESTLE Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

5. Vehicle Leasing Market Analysis

Total Market and Company Car Forecast

Corporate Leasing Market Forecast

Private Leasing Market Forecast

Vehicle Funding by Powertrain Type

Vehicle Funding Analysis by Powertrain Type

Vehicle Funding by Fleet Size

Vehicle Funding by Sales Channel

Vehicle Funding by Brand Class

Used Car Leasing Market Forecast

Rental Segment Forecast by Rental Period

6. Market Competition Analysis

Market Competition - Corporate Leasing

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Private Lease for Customers Preferring Hassle-Free Mobility

Growth Opportunity 2: xEV Leasing for Fleet Emission Control

Growth Opportunity 3: Used Car Leasing for Cost-Conscious Customers

Conclusions and Future Outlook

