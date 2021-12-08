Western Europe Image Guided ENT Surgery Systems Market to Touch a Revenue of USD 120262.8 Thousand by 2029; Surge in ENT surgeries in the Region to Drive Market Growth

New York, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the International Agency for Research on Cancer of the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of new cancer cases of oropharynx, nasopharynx, hypopharynx, and thyroid in Western Europe in the year 2020 amongst both males and females was estimated to be 10005, 1304, 5912, and 25089 cases respectively. Further, the statistics also stated that these cases amongst males are expected to touch 7.5 Thousand, 1 Thousand, 5.4 Thousand, and 6.3 Thousand respectively by the end of 2040, whereas, in the case of females, it is expected to reach 3.1 Thousand, 0.4 Thousand, 1.1 Thousand, and 19 Thousand respectively.

Research Nester has recently released a report titled “ Western Europe Image Guided ENT Surgery Systems Market ” which is studied for the forecast period of 2020-2029. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key players for its readers by utilizing various statistical tools. The report also includes country profiling, along with the latest market trends, growth drivers, and the opportunities that are anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

With the increasing incidences of different types of cancer related to the ear, nose, and tongue, there has been a rising need amongst individuals to diagnose and treat these diseases. Backed by the increasing health expenditure amongst the countries in the Western European region, which according to the World Bank, touched 9.854% (% of GDP) in the year 2018, up from 8.432% in the year 2000 in the European Union, the demand for quality healthcare services has grown significantly. Moreover, with the increasing advancements in medical research, healthcare specialists are utilizing advanced medical equipment, such as image guided ENT surgery systems, which allow the surgeons to have a better grip during the surgical process and also lowers the risk of an accident. Owing to such factors, the Western Europe image guided ENT surgery systems market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 120262.8 Thousand by the end of 2029, up from a revenue of USD 59206.6 Thousand in 2020. The market is further expected to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020 – 2029.

Moreover, increasing incidences of rhinosinusitis in the region, followed by the increasing number of different types of ENT surgeries, are also anticipated to drive the market growth. For instance, tonsillectomy surgical operations and procedures performed in hospitals Germany, Belgium, Iceland, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, in the year 2018, recorded to 110.0 (per 100000 inhabitants), 202.6, 505.2, 104.4, and 84.4 respectively. The Western Europe image guided ENT surgery systems market is segmented on the basis of country into Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, United Kingdom, and the Rest of Western Europe. Out of these, the market in Germany held the highest market share in the year 2020 and is anticipated to continue this position throughout the forecast period. In the year 2020, the market in the country registered a revenue of USD 15249.6 Thousand and is further expected to touch USD 32833.1 Thousand by the end of 2029, by growing with the second-highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. One of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in Germany is the increasing number of surgeries related to the ear, nose, and tongue. According to the statistics by Statistisches Bundesamt, the total number of male patients discharged from hospitals due to the diagnosis of diseases of the ear and mastoid process increased from 67831 numbers in the year 2005 to 72437 numbers in 2019, while that in females, it increased from 74826 numbers to 83498 numbers during the same period. The market in France, on the other hand, is anticipated to hold the second-leading market share and further garner revenue of USD 19064.4 Thousand by the end of 2029, up from a revenue of USD 9155.5 Thousand in 2020. Moreover, the market in Switzerland is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

The Western Europe image guided ENT surgery systems market is segmented by surgery type into ear, nose, and throat, out of which, the nose segment is expected to garner the largest market revenue of USD 53050.6 Thousand by the end of 2029, up from a revenue of USD 25469.4 Thousand in 2020. In Germany, the segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period and further generate a revenue of USD 13067.6 Thousand by the end of 2029, while in France, the segment attained a market revenue of USD 4257.3 Thousand in 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 9074.7 Thousand by growing with the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

The Western Europe image guided ENT surgery systems market is also segmented on the basis of procedure into maxillary antrostomy, maxillary polypectomy, polypectomy, ethmoidectomy, sphenoidotomy, and others. Amongst these segments, the ethmoidectomy segment is anticipated to hold the second-leading market share during the forecast period and further touch USD 16902.3 Thousand by the end of 2029 from a revenue of USD 8067.2 Thousand in the year 2020. In Austria, the ethmoidectomy segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The segment in the country garnered a revenue of USD 275.5 Thousand in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 611.5 Thousand by the end of 2029. Moreover, in Belgium, the maxillary antrostomy segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The Western Europe image guided ENT surgery systems market is also segmented on the basis of end-user.

Western Europe Image Guided ENT Surgery Systems Market, Segmentation by End-User

Hospital

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the Western Europe image guided ENT surgery systems market that are included in our report are Stryker, KARL STORZ GmbH, Brainlab AG, Fiagon AG Medical Technologies, Collin SAS, and others.

