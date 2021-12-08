2022 Financial Calendar of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS

English Estonian

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS wishes to inform all investors of the fund’s financial calendar for the 2022 financial year.

We plan to disclose financial results and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

01/02/2022 Unaudited results for Q4 2021 and 12 months 2021

28/02/2022 Audited results for 2021

14/04/2022 General meeting of shareholders

28/04/2022 Q1 interim results

28/07/2022 Q2 interim results

27/10/2022 Q3 interim results

Marilin Hein

CFO

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee