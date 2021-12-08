2022 Financial Calendar of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS

| Source: EfTEN Real Estate Fund III EfTEN Real Estate Fund III

Tallinn, ESTONIA

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS wishes to inform all investors of the fund’s financial calendar for the 2022 financial year.

We plan to disclose financial results and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

01/02/2022        Unaudited results for Q4 2021 and 12 months 2021

28/02/2022        Audited results for 2021

14/04/2022        General meeting of shareholders

28/04/2022        Q1 interim results

28/07/2022        Q2 interim results

27/10/2022        Q3 interim results

Marilin Hein
CFO
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee