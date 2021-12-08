Global Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Platforms Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Upcoming Players - Alteryx, Databricks, DataRobot, RStudio

Dublin, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Platforms Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study highlights the market trends, drivers, challenges, and restraints for AI/ML platforms software vendors. The specific AI/ML software categories are mainly recognition, comprehension, and prediction.

The report presents market sizing based on the year 2020 and revenue forecasts for 2021-2025. It also explores growth opportunities in the AI/ML platforms market and identifies potential business models.

Companies across all industry verticals recognize the importance of customer satisfaction (hence, retention) and demand generation (be it new sales, upsells, or cross-sells) for business growth.

Feeding data into AI/ML platforms, then making sense of such data, and creating models that explain or predict customer satisfaction or demand is at the core of AI/ML platforms. Insights from AI/ML platforms not only explain what happened (as in looking at the rear-view mirror) but can also predict future outcomes based on different scenarios and suggest or even trigger actions autonomously.

Additionally, combinations of AI/ML platforms with applications like chatbots, cybersecurity, or automation can control or reduce costs of scaling operations. These tools usually have shorter returns on investment and their business cases are easier to defend. But the real power of AI/ML platforms resides in the potential to generate additional or new revenue streams.

From being something reserved for large corporations with vast financial resources, AI/ML is starting to become accessible to even small businesses without a dedicated team of data scientists. Insights-driven organizations are rapidly getting ahead of the competition. In the medium term, AI/ML adoption is forecast to be essential for business survival.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Platforms Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

AI/ML Market Overview

AI/ML Market Scope of Analysis

Key Growth Metrics for AI/ML Market

Growth Drivers for AI/ML Market

Growth Restraints for AI/ML Market

Forecast Assumptions - AI/ML Market

Revenue Forecast - AI/ML Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis - AI/ML Market

Where is the AI/ML Platforms Market Going?

Top 5 Predictions in the AI/ML Platforms Market

Why AI/ML Platforms are Key

AI/ML Platforms Market Segmentation

AI/ML Platforms - Recognition

AI/ML Platforms - Comprehension

AI/ML Platforms - Prediction

Company Profiles - Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Company Profiles - Cloudera

Company Profiles - Google

Company Profiles - IBM

Company Profiles - Microsoft

3. The Way Forward

The Way Forward - Critical Growth Factors

Starting on the AI/ML Platform Journey

Beginning the Journey

Measuring Success

Companies to Watch - Alteryx

Companies to Watch - Databricks

Companies to Watch - DataRobot

Companies to Watch - RStudio

4. Growth Opportunity

Growth Opportunity 1: AI/ML for Customer Experience and Contact Centers

Growth Opportunity 2: AI/ML for Human Resources, Sales, and Marketing

Growth Opportunity 3: AI/ML for Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 4: AI/ML for Smart Cities

Companies Mentioned

Alteryx

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Cloudera

Databricks

DataRobot

Google

IBM

Microsoft

RStudio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/trr22w