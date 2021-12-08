Intelex Recognized by Industry Leaders for Innovative, Solution-Driven Products

Toronto, Canada, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelex Technologies, ULC, a leading global provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, today announced that multiple products have been honored by a number of award programs as top products of 2021.

Intelex empowers organizations to meet the challenges of an increasingly complex marketplace while minimizing their negative social, environmental and human impacts. Intelex’s web and mobile applications streamline and simplify environmental, safety and quality management. Intelex’s software solutions help companies around the world ensure compliance, reduce risk and improve performance.

“As a global leader in the EHSQ space, I’m very excited by the opportunities and responsibility that we have at Intelex to help our customers to improve safety outcomes and minimize the negative social, environmental and human impacts through product innovation,” said Brian Ice, Chief Product & Engineering Officer at Intelex. “During 2021, we received several accolades and awards for product innovation across health & safety and ESG. We are very honored to have been recognized for these efforts to dream up, develop and deliver innovative products and solutions that delight our customers and solve their most urgent pain points.”

The awards won by Intelex in 2021 include:

Intelex Assets and Compliance Tracking System (ACTS) received Top Product of the Year Award in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The win is an indication that the program’s expert judges consider the product a top example of the exemplary work being done today in the fields of energy and environmental management. ACTS is a user-friendly, configurable, cloud-based environmental management information system that delivers a one-stop shop for all environmental compliance and sustainability needs.

Intelex’s Exposure Tracker was voted as a technology winner for Industrial Safety and Hygiene News’ (ISHN) 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. Intelex's Exposure Tracker application enables full lifecycle management of exposure tracking and tracing within the workplace, protecting employee health and safety and minimizing operational and business risk. Organizations can monitor their suspected and confirmed cases to get a near real-time view of their COVID-19 status’.

Occupational Health and Safety awarded Intelex’s HazardIQ for iNet solution the 2021 Product of the Year award for the EHS software category. The HazardiQ for iNet solution connects hazardous field environment monitoring to EHS Management Systems. It empowers organizations to detect, analyze and act on gas exposure alarms in real time with data obtained directly from the connected instruments in the field.

The Business Intelligence Group recognized Intelex as part of its the 2021 Sustainability Awards for one of the newest Intelex products: Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Management. Intelex’s ESG Management application helps organizations collect, analyze, action, report and improve their ESG-related data from all areas of the business. With this product, Intelex aims to empower businesses to succeed fiscally while being responsible by minimizing their social, environmental and human impacts.

Intelex was recognized by Environmental Protection for the 2021 New Product of the Year Award in the Environmental Management category for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Management. Intelex’s ESG Management application is a truly holistic solution that addresses virtually every environment, health, safety and sustainability need that an organization might have.

Intelex won a Bronze Award for Product of the Year with HazardIQ for iNet from Oil & Gas Engineering. HazardIQ for iNet was recognized for innovation and advancement in technology. It gives organizations the ability to detect, analyze and act on gas exposure alarms in real time with data obtained directly from the connected instruments in the field. By connecting gas detectors with Intelex’s EHS Management Software, HazardIQ streamlines workflows and provides the necessary data needed by EHS and IH teams to develop a more accurate risk picture and form a prevention plan to mitigate them.

Visit Intelex ACTS or Intelex ESG Software to learn more about Intelex sustainability and ESG solutions. Visit Exposure Tracker or HazardIQ for iNet to learn more about these occupational health and industrial hygiene solutions.

About Intelex Technologies, ULC

Intelex Technologies, ULC is a global leader in environmental, health, safety and quality (EHSQ) management software. Since 1992, Intelex employees across the globe have been committed to innovating and enabling organizations to send their employees home safely every day, leaving behind a more sustainable world to the generations that follow, and manage quality so that only the safest and highest quality products make it to market. Intelex’s scalable, web-based platform and applications have helped clients across all industries improve business performance, mitigate organization-wide risk, and ensure sustained compliance with internationally accepted standards (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and OHSAS 18001) and regulatory requirements. Almost 1,400 customers in 195 countries trust Intelex to power their EHSQ initiatives. Headquartered in Toronto with regional offices and employees around the world, Intelex became an Industrial Scientific company in 2019. In 2020, Intelex acquired ehsAI, provider of a SaaS-based next-wave compliance automation solution that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms. For more information about Intelex, visit www.intelex.com.