Security Company Expands Commercial Security Solutions Into Medina, Canton, Cleveland, Columbus, Ohio

ASHLAND, Ohio, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security in Ohio is going up another level as Smart Digital®, an Ohio-based commercial security and surveillance company , is expanding its cutting-edge commercial security solutions into Medina, Canton, Cleveland, and Columbus.

This move will see more businesses in Ohio communities gain access to best-in-class security solutions. Smart Digital Security Company has been serving central Ohio for roughly 10 years and has planned the expansion for some months.

Much like most parts of the U.S, Ohio has its own security challenges. The idea behind Smart Digital's expansion is to "close the security gap" in Ohio as much as possible by providing access control and camera surveillance solutions to more areas.

It doesn't end there; Smart Digital® is known for providing comprehensive modern security solutions for commercial and industrial properties . This means that more businesses and properties in Medina, Canton, Cleveland, and Columbus now have an option of securing their properties with leading Edge security solutions.

Initially based in Ashland, OH, Smart Digital® is a service-disabled Veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) created by Military Veteran, Brent Canfield. Besides expanding to other cities, Smart Digital® has also acquired an additional office in Ashland, further strengthening its presence in the city.

The commercial security and surveillance company specializes in offering basic and advanced commercial security solutions, including surveillance systems, access control, gated access installation, alarm system installation and repair, fire protection, and more.

Without any doubt, the biggest differentiator setting Smart Digital® apart from other security companies in Ohio is the military background and experience that it brings to perimeter security and protection.

In addition to all that, property and business owners can pair their security installations with Smart Digital's live monitoring system — a solution that offers a bird's eye view of all security installations.

Business security is a growing concern for many business owners across the country. Many businesses invest heavily in their cybersecurity and online firewalls but pay little attention to physical infrastructures and on-site security installations.

On the other hand, a significant number of those that understand the importance of business security and surveillance do not have adequate protection or access to advanced security systems. Lack of funding or absence of local commercial security services partly accounts for this.

This is where Smart Digital® comes in. Establishing a business presence in five Ohio cities is still only part of a bigger expansion plan, which will unfold in the coming months and years. As a forward-looking security company, Smart Digital® will also be expanding the scope of its services to address as many emerging security challenges as possible. Learn More At SmartDigital.net/Commercial-Security-Company-Ohio .

About Smart Digital®

Smart Digital® staff largely consists of former military operators and engineers with tactical backgrounds and experience strategically deployed towards protecting its clients. On top of that is its top-notch security installations and services.

For more information & quote requests: SmartDigital.net/Contact-Us

