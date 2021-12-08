Hound Labs Hires Executives to Accelerate Growth

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hound Labs, Inc., a health technology company specializing in portable solutions, announced the hiring of two new executives today. Jaime Feinberg joins Hound Labs as its new Vice President of Partnerships for Insurance, Risk, and Safety and Aaron Atkinson joins as Vice President of Product Marketing. Both hires will facilitate Hound Labs’ growth as it prepares to go to market with the HOUND® MARIJUANA BREATHALYZER in 1Q of 2022.



A leading insurance and safety expert, Jaime will be responsible for building strong relationships with insurance and safety customers and partners. In addition, Jaime will leverage her experience as a safety manager for two Fortune® 500 companies, helping employers understand how they can maintain safety while ensuring fair treatment of employees who can choose to use legal cannabis. Prior to joining Hound Labs, Jaime was a Vice President of Risk Control for Captive Resources where she spearheaded efforts supported by statistical analysis to make workplaces safer. Jaime currently serves on the National Safety Council’s impairment advisory board.

“As cannabis continues to become legal across the U.S., the ability to pinpoint recent use will allow companies to balance SAFETY + FAIRNESS™. The availability of the HOUND® MARIJUANA BREATHALYZER will allow companies to assess the proper course of action for employees who used legally and responsibly outside of work hours versus someone who used cannabis immediately before or during work hours,” said Jaime Feinberg. “The availability of objective data will be a game changer, helping safety managers assess the risk associated with recent cannabis use while also remaining competitive in a tight labor market.”

Aaron brings more than 15 years of product and marketing experience to the position. In his role, he will be responsible for product marketing strategies for employer solutions including the HOUND® MARIJUANA BREATHALYZER and the Hound® customer and partner portal. Prior to joining Hound Labs, he led marketing at Vyne Medical where his team drove brand awareness, thought leadership, and demand generation aimed at client acquisition and retention. Before joining Vyne Medical, Aaron spent 12+ years in the workplace drug testing industry at Quest Diagnostics where he led the marketing, product management, and data analytics functions.

“Continuing cannabis legalization has resulted in confusion for employers – how to accommodate employees’ new legal choices to use cannabis while also maintaining high safety standards,” stated Aaron Atkinson. “I am returning to the workplace drug testing industry because the Hound® solution addresses an urgent need for employers – identifying only those employees who used cannabis during or shortly before work hours – not those who used cannabis legally in the days prior to their test.”

"Both Jaime and Aaron will have an immediate impact on the trajectory of Hound Labs and our ability to address some of the most pressing issues facing our customers and partners,” said Dr. Mike Lynn, CEO and co-founder of Hound Lab’s Inc. “Jaime's unique combination of expertise in the insurance industry and her experience as a safety manager will provide incredible value, and Aaron's recent experience at a growing medical technology company combined with more than a decade at Quest Diagnostics will ensure Hound Labs develops a robust go-to-market strategy and maintains a customer-centric focus as we launch our solutions.”

About Hound Labs, Inc.

The Company combines science and technology in novel ways to improve health and wellness. Hound Labs believes its ultra-sensitive and portable technologies will pave the way to practical and fair solutions for some of the leading public health and safety issues. In early 2022, Hound Labs will launch its first ultra-sensitive point-of-care solution – the HOUND® MARIJUANA BREATHALYZER1, which allows employers and law enforcement to identify recent cannabis use rapidly and accurately by testing breath on-site. Dr. Mike Lynn, an ER physician, reserve deputy sheriff, and former venture capitalist founded Hound Labs in 2014. Benchmark , EEC , Icon Ventures , Intrinsic Capital Partners, NFP Ventures , Tuatara Capital , and individual investors have funded the Company.

1 The HOUND® MARIJUANA BREATHALYZER is intended to detect recent marijuana use. It does not measure whether, or how much, a person is impaired. It is intended solely for use in law enforcement, employment, and insurance settings. It should not be used for any medical or therapeutic purposes, or for any Federal drug testing programs, such as programs run by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), the Department of Transportation (DOT), and the U.S. military.