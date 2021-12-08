Nav streamlines loan and funding landscape for small businesses with latest embedded finance partner, Creditsafe

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nav , the simple and intelligent financing platform for small businesses, today announced its integrated partnership with Creditsafe , the business intelligence experts providing instant access to business credit reports worldwide.



Easy access to capital is critical for small businesses to operate, and it remains difficult to determine the best financing options. With Nav’s embedded financing platform , Creditsafe customers can now access personalized financing options from Nav’s network of more than 50 lenders and credit card issuers, streamlining processes and guiding small business owners through all their financing needs. The embedded finance platform is an extension of the experience available through Nav’s website.

“Searching for loans continues to be a challenge for small business owners shopping for financing. Historically, traditional banking hasn't adequately served small businesses and sorting through options without guidance leads to higher than necessary rates or frustrating rejections. What’s more, with all the online options available now, looking for a loan online isn’t any easier,” said Greg Ott, Nav CEO. “With Nav’s plug and play financing platform, Creditsafe’s customers now receive a holistic overview of their broadest financing options right in their Creditsafe experience, allowing them to always know what is available and access crucial capital as easily as possible.”

Nav has guided over 1.4 million small businesses through the difficult lending landscape by providing the best business financing products for their businesses based on real-time business data. Creditsafe joins Nav’s roster of top enterprise partners dedicated to shifting the financing industry.

“Creditsafe empowers businesses with immediate, simple access to credit reports, and unlocks insight into overall financial health,” said David Mayor, Head of Payment Data at Creditsafe. “With Nav embedded into the MyCreditsafe platform it enhances the functionality we can offer to our users. As users build and improve their credit status, so too will the financing options offered through the Nav marketplace.”

About Nav

Nav uses real business data to quickly match small businesses with the best loans and credit cards. The leading Business Financial Management app, Nav's intelligent business financing solution powers insights and opportunities for daily financial decisions that fuel their success. Nav's solution is also leveraged by other business service providers to enhance their customer experience. More about Nav is available at Nav.com.

About Creditsafe

At Creditsafe we believe that all companies, regardless of size, should have access to market leading business information to make more informed decisions. For this reason, we have created the world’s largest owned business data network which allows our customers to access critical business information on over 365 million companies from around the world instantly. For more information on how Creditsafe can help your business visit us at Creditsafe.com.

