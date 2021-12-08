LINK Strategic Partners Named to Inc.’s 2021 Best in Business List

WASHINGTON, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINK Strategic Partners (LINK) has been named to the Inc. 2021 Best in Business list in the category of Advertising and Marketing. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact in the world.

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 14), recognizes privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

“What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “The companies on this year’s list are changemakers with heart – and they’re pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them.”

LINK Strategic Partners is noted for work that is deeply rooted in the issues of this moment. From public health and pandemic response, to arts and education, to social justice, equity, inclusion, and belonging, and so much more, LINK is on the forefront of community-based communications and engagement efforts from coast-to-coast and beyond.

“While we never do our work for awards, this honor is a wonderful recognition of the community-based efforts of our incredible team,” said LINK President Michael Akin. “Being named ‘Best in Business’ for our social impact work further reinforces our foundational belief that doing well and doing good in business are not mutually exclusive.”

Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries – from finance to communications to software to engineering, and more – and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for these honorees in the list’s second year. Honorees across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

###

About LINK Strategic Partners

LINK Strategic Partners is a strategic communications, stakeholder engagement, and social impact consulting firm proudly based in Washington, D.C. In the past 10 years, LINK has expanded from a small local shop to a dynamic firm with hundreds of local, regional, national, and international clients. Our world-class and diverse team of professionals ranges from 17 to 93 years of age and lead our offices in D.C., Phoenix, St. Louis, Maine, New York, and Manchester, England. Over 65% of Team LINK identifies as female, and nearly 70% are people of color, reflecting LINK’s foundational commitment to be “in and of” the communities we serve. LINK’s mission-driven work includes thousands of hours of pro and low bono work with community partners. Visit www.linksp.com.

About INC. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the Inc. 5000 allows these founders a chance to engage with their peers in an exclusive community with the credibility to help drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.