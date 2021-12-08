DAVIDsTEA Partners with BetterSleep App to Support the Connection Between Tea and Healthy Sleep

English French

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce a new partnership with wellness and sleep tracking app BetterSleep (formerly Relax Melodies), uniquely designed to help people stress less, and sleep better.



“DAVIDsTEA has always had great success with sleep and relaxation blends and infusions, and the partnership we’re announcing today with BetterSleep helps to bring this expertise, one step further,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. “More than ever, people are willing and eager to make simple but meaningful changes to their daily routines to improve their overall well-being. By partnering with BetterSleep, we aim to make sleep and wellness more accessible by offering our communitea the perfect complement to their self-care routines,” she added.

The partnership includes pairing specific wellness focused DAVIDsTEA blends with BetterSleep’s curated collection of guided meditations, soothing music, playlists, and bedtime stories for adults. For example, DAVIDsTEA’s Blood Orange Boost , which helps to enhance focus, has been paired with BetterSleep’s Energized Morning guided meditation. It’s the perfect combination to practice gratitude and positivity, while the friendly scent of rosemary lifts the spirit and enhances concentration. More expertly curated tea pairings that promote relaxation and help users fall into a peaceful slumber can be found on the DAVIDsTEA x BetterSleep page.

To ensure each customers’ wellness journey starts on the right foot, members of DAVIDsTEA’s Frequent Steeper™ program will receive an exclusive offer to try BetterSleep free of charge, for the first 30 days. Moreover, all DAVIDsTEA employees and Super Steepers, the VIP tier of the brand’s Frequent Steeper™ loyalty program, will be treated to a 50% discount on one-year app memberships.

“BetterSleep is happy to embark on this exciting partnership with DAVIDsTEA. Health and wellness start with sound sleeping habits, and we hope that this partnership will encourage people to create their own healthy routines,” said Simon Alex Bérubé, CEO and Co-founder, BetterSleep.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,300 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

About BetterSleep

BetterSleep (formerly Relax Melodies) contains soothing sounds, music, meditations, and bedtime stories. The application has over 55 million downloads and over 700,000 positive user reviews across various app stores including Apple’s App Store, Google Play, and Amazon. It is available in 10 languages, has facilitated over 2 billion meditation sessions, and has been featured in by The Guardian, CNN, The Today Show, Women’s Health, Elle, GQ, and many more. BetterSleep combines science-backed techniques, innovative personalization features, and premium sleep content to help people across the world sleep soundly and feel great. BetterSleep is a proud part of the Teladoc Health Inc. and BetterHelp family.



