OptimizeRx Recognized by Digital Health Awards® Fall 2021 for TelaRep™ and its COVID-19 Text Message Campaign

ROCHESTER, Mich., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, announced today that it has earned Digital Health Awards’ silver award for the Company’s COVID-19 Consumer Health Communications Campaign, and a merit award for its TelaRep Clinical Decision Support Tool.

Will Febbo, OptimizeRx’s CEO, commented, “We are grateful for the industry recognition of our innovative platform technology solutions and their various applications. As a leading technology platform for the life sciences, we have built a virtual connectivity network at the point-of-care specifically to facilitate communication between healthcare stakeholders and prevent critical information gaps in the absence of face-to-face interactions. Our ability to connect manufacturers, providers, and patients throughout the care journey can meaningfully improve patient outcomes.”

OptimizeRx earned the silver award for its COVID-19 automated text messaging campaign. The campaign, implemented in response to the pandemic, delivered mobile digital health resources to communities across the U.S. The campaign leveraged OptimizeRx’s text-based patient engagement technology, which has been traditionally used for specific therapy support programs, to provide the general public with timely COVID-19 information from a reliable source. The free, interactive text-message alert program delivered COVID-19 updates sourced from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) directly to any SMS-enabled mobile device.

TelaRep’s merit award in the “Connected Digital Health: Clinical Decision Support Tools” highlights the value of the award-winning digital tool which has also been recognized as one of the most innovative products for life sciences. TelaRep is a HIPAA-compliant, secure, virtual connection that gives prescribers a “one-click” ability to reach out to the right pharma contact any time they have a need, without leaving their electronic workflow. This line of communication allows physicians to receive important support when determining the best treatment regimen for a patient. TelaRep is the only digital healthcare communications solution that allows interactive communications between HCPs and manufacturers to be initiated from within the EHR clinical workflow.

OptimizeRx continues to address the ongoing digital paradigm shift across healthcare with AI-driven digital solutions on its integrated Therapy Initiation and Persistence Platform to help patients start and stay on therapy.

About Digital Health Awards®

The Digital Health Awards competition is held twice each year, participants include hundreds of local, state and national health-related organizations and companies. Recent winners have included AARP, Aetna, American Heart Association, Bayer, Blue Cross Blue Shield Plans, Centene, CGI Federal, Cigna, CMEducation, Coffey Communications, Edelman, Geonetric, GlaxoSmithKline, HealthEd, Healthwise, Hospitals & Health Systems, Humana, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Ketchum, Mayo Clinic, NIH, Quintiles, UnitedHealthcare, Walgreens, WebMD, Wellness Council of America, and more. The program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), a national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through a proprietary point-of-care network, connectivity is facilitated via its integrated Therapy Initiation and Persistence Platform. This powerful digital healthcare solutions platform is transforming market and patient access with the life sciences market by unlocking:

AI-directed, real-time HCP marketing to raise awareness of treatment benefits to give patients a timely start on therapy

Streamlined communication and processes around therapy initiation to reduce abandonment through simplified enrollment

Personalized, successful adherence programs to help patients stay on their doctor-recommended course of therapy

For more information, follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risks.

