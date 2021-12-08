Sharp Electronics of Canada Introduces Two New High-Volume Monochrome Document Systems - MXM1056 and MXM1206

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharp Electronics of Canada Ltd. (SECL), a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, introduced today two new high-performance light production monochrome Multi-Functional Printers (MFPs), built for managing busy, on-demand printing environments. The high- speed MXM1056 and MXM1206 offer a host of improved productivity functions, security enhancements, and the same powerful workflow features and user interface common across the Sharp MFP range, helping to maximise productivity and lower operating costs.



The new models are equipped with enhanced productivity features, delivering scanning speeds of up to 240 ppm and print speeds of up to 120 ppm, with fast warm-up times and a paper capacity that can hold up to 13,500 sheets for even longer continuous printing. For a wider variety of professionally finished corporate documents, users can select from various paper styles, with standard paper sizes up to SRA3/A3 wide and paper thicknesses up to 300gsm. The MFPs also offer a broad selection of advanced finishing capabilities, including the new GBC® SmartPunch™ technology for adding creases and perforations, ultimately contributing to cost reduction by in-house production of marketing materials.

The new monochrome MFPs give print room operators complete control of their workflows through one easy-to-use interface, accessed via a tiltable 15.4” colour LCD touchscreen (Diagonally measured). The best in class, fully customisable control panel is common across Sharp’s current MFP range, enhancing the user experience and maximising job management efficiency, as those already familiar with Sharp devices will be ready to work with the machines right away.

Alongside Sharp’s advanced production print technology, the printers can be integrated with industry leading EFI Fiery® Print Server, offering subset finishing and variable data printing. The MFPs also enable access to an expanded list of cloud services such as OneDrive, Google Drive, SharePoint Online and Dropbox. Easy integration to existing network applications and public cloud services means information can be securely shared and accessed anywhere, anytime, helping to increase productivity.

The MXM1056 and MXM1206 deliver resilient and advanced security features, including a firmware attack prevention and a self-recovery capability, which can identify a malicious intrusion and restore the machine firmware to its original state. A whitelist protection program control and validation of SSL certificates help protect the machines' file system from unauthorised access. Additionally, administrators can centrally manage select security settings using Active Directory® Group Policy.

Kevin Lee, Associate Vice President, Office Solutions Group, Sharp Electronics of Canada, said “We are proud to strengthen our leading Multi-functional Printer (MFP) technology by offering the best in productivity features. These new monochrome document systems offer outstanding performance and features that highlight Sharp's continued innovation in this space.”

Brent Arsenault, Senior Manager, Office Solutions Group, Sharp Electronics of Canada, said, “From walk-up office environments and corporate data centres to high-volume Central Reprographics Departments (CRDs) and copy rooms, Sharp's new MXM1056 and MXM1206 high-speed and light production monochrome series printers provide advanced technology and features that will streamline your document workflow like never before. The new MXM1056 and MXM1206 combine functionality and security with high-speed printing and scanning, supporting sophisticated job management and high productivity to complete more jobs and higher volumes. That’s the SHARP DIFFERENCE.”

The Sharp MXM1056 and MXM1206 are now available and ready to ship immediately. Click below on the links to learn more:

