Talis Biomedical Announces Leadership Transition

MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talis Biomedical Corporation (Nasdaq: TLIS), a company dedicated to advancing health equity and outcomes through the delivery of accurate infectious disease testing in the moment of need, at the point of care, today announced that Rob Kelley, the Company’s current Chief Commercial Officer, has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer and Director, effective immediately. Brian Blaser has stepped down from the positions of President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, due to personal matters.



About Rob Kelley

Mr. Kelley has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the biotechnology industry and has served as the Company’s Chief Commercial Officer since September 2020. Before Talis, Mr. Kelley was Vice President, Sales and Commercial Development of Genalyte, Inc., a healthcare analytics and point-of-care diagnostics company. Prior to Genalyte, Mr. Kelley served as Vice President, Marketing of Cardiff Oncology, Inc., a publicly held liquid biopsy company (formerly Trovagene, Inc.). Earlier in his career Mr. Kelley held various positions of increasing responsibility with Illumina, a publicly held biotechnology company, including Global Sales Manager for clinical applications of Next-Generation Sequencing and Director, Market Development, New and Emerging Opportunities. Mr. Kelley received a B.S. in Biology from Duke University and an M.B.A. from the UCLA Anderson School of Management.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis is dedicated to advancing health equity and outcomes through the delivery of accurate infectious disease testing in the moment of need, at the point of care. The company plans to develop and commercialize innovative products on its sample-to-answer Talis One Test System to enable accurate, low cost, and rapid molecular testing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for use of the Talis One COVID-19 Test System in a variety of healthcare settings. For more information, visit talisbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes can be used to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things, our plans to develop and commercialize innovative products. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others: the impact to our business of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including any impact on our ability to market our products, demand for our products due to deferral of procedures using our products or disruption in our supply chain, our ability to achieve or sustain profitability, our ability to gain market acceptance for our products and to accurately forecast and meet customer demand, our ability to compete successfully, our ability to enhance our product offerings, development and manufacturing problems, capacity constraints or delays in production of our products, maintenance of coverage and adequate reimbursement for procedures using our products, product defects or failures. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the "Risk Factors" section and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements that we make in this announcement speak only as of the date of this press release, and Talis assumes no obligation to updates forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release, except as required under applicable law.

Contact

Media & Investors

