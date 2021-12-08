PAE Achieves Certifications for Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, Environmental Management Systems

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, announced today it has achieved two certifications through the International Organization for Standardization, or ISO. PAE now holds certifications for ISO 45001:2018, Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, and ISO 14001:2015, Environmental Management Systems.



PAE Interim President and CEO Charlie Peiffer said the ISO certifications are the culmination of hard work by stakeholders across the organization, led by the PAE Occupational Health, Environment and Safety team through its Ready, Set, Protect initiative.

“For 2021, we set a strategic goal of meeting these standards and certifying related corporate operations as a process improvement and to show the commitment we have to our employees and the environment,” Peiffer said. “I’m proud of the outcome of the ISO audit and the certifications we have been so diligent in working to achieve.”

PAE Director of Risk Management, Occupational Health and Safety + Environmental and Quality Stephen Easley, along with Occupational Health and Safety + Environmental Senior Manager Sam Frontera, led the effort to achieve the certifications.

“By meeting the stringent, internationally recognized standards for ISO certification, we’re showing PAE is leading the industry for healthy workplaces and environmental performance through the effective management systems we’ve established,” Easley said.

ISO awarded PAE the certifications after an extensive, recent audit that found PAE conformed to the certification standards. The assessment outcome report noted PAE’s “management system is well-crafted and provides a framework for meeting the organization’s compliance obligations and continual improvement,” commending the organization for leadership commitment, employee engagement and communications.

About the International Organization for Standardization

ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 165 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. Learn more at iso.org.

About PAE

For more than 66 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and host government partners. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com , on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain a number of “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about PAE’s possible or assumed future results of operations, financial results, backlog, estimation of resources for contracts, strategy for and management of growth, risks related to U.S. government contracting generally, and risks related to operating internationally. These forward-looking statements are based on PAE’s management’s current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside PAE’s management’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date of this release. PAE does not undertake any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release except as may be required by the federal securities laws.

