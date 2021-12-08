Security Management of South Carolina Receives 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award From the U.S. Department of Labor

COLUMBIA, S.C., Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh recognized Security Management of South Carolina, LLC (SMSC) as one of the 849 recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award during a virtual award ceremony presented by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). SMSC earned the Gold Medallion award after applying earlier this year.

The Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans Act (HIRE Vets Act) Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire, and retain veterans.

"Supporting veterans is an integral part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion. Security Management recognizes the unique skills, experience, and work ethic that veterans bring to the workplace. These attributes are essential to our success in the security industry. We are proud to have so many veterans as part of our company and management team," said SMSC President and CEO Paul H. Gillam, Jr.

SMSC joins 848 other companies from 49 states, plus the District of Columbia, that have shown a commitment to hiring veterans but are also ensuring that they have a long-term career and growth plan that uses the diverse skills they acquired through their military service.

Recipients of the 2021 HIRE Vets Medallion Award meet rigorous employment and veteran integration assistance criteria, including veteran hiring and retention percentages; availability of veteran-specific resources; leadership programming for veterans; dedicated human resource efforts; pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. More than 1,400 employers have earned a HIRE Vets Medallion Award since 2018.

ABOUT SECURITY MANAGEMENT OF SOUTH CAROLINA, LLC

SMSC is a privately owned company providing physical security services throughout the Southeast. Since opening for service in 1996, Security Management has maintained an employee-first culture with dedicated officers providing security across many diverse industries. The owners and operators of Security Management live within the communities we serve, and have a strong, customer-focused orientation. This allows us to maintain exclusive focus on our clients' needs and immediately adapt to any client demand. Our reputation, founded on an unwavering commitment to client service, has allowed us to become a leader in the security industry. Learn more at https://www.securitymanagementsc.com.

ABOUT THE HIRE VETS MEDALLION PROGRAM

The HIRE Vets Medallion Award is earned by businesses that demonstrate unparalleled commitment to attracting, hiring, and retaining veterans. For more information about the program and the application process, visit https://www.HIREVets.gov.

